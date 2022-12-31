Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Shiv Thakare's mother REACTS to his ex-girlfriend's tattoo on wrist and journey

Shiv Thakare is one of the most renowned personalities in Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. His charming aura and friendly nature are among the few reasons why he is in everyone's good books. The 33-year-old has his own group rather 'mandali' that includes Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. These six contestants are very thick together and it's always these six against the remaining contestants in this season.

This episode created an uproar on social media, and even Veena Jagtap posted a note for Shiv Thakare and encouraged him to give his best. After this incident, Pinkvilla reached out to Shiv Thakare's mother, who was unhappy about this incident. However, in an exclusive interview with us, she stated that Shiv is a mature adult and is capable of taking decisions for himself. During the telephonic interaction, Shiv Thakare's mother opened up about this incident and his overall journey inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Following are the excerpts from the interview:

There was a phase in between where Shiv Thakare felt extremely emotional and demotivated. When asked by Sajid Khan and his 'madali', Shiv stated that he feels lonely at times and misses his former girlfriend, Veena Jagtap. He then showed them Veena's name tattoo. Shiv's fans are well aware that he is a fitness enthusiast and refrains from getting any tattoo done on his body. However, his love for Veena made him amend this rule for himself and got Veena's name inked on his wrist.

If she's happy with Shiv Thakare's performance in Bigg Boss 16

I am extremely happy with the way my son has been playing. He knows how to conduct himself and has conducted his journey with utmost dignity and grace without any frivolity.

On Shiv receiving enormous support

He has been conducting his game like nobody else and has got enormous support from his fans till date. He knows what he is doing, and is not under any labyrinth. He has earned love and respect and that's all matters.

Her reaction to Shiv's tattoo and would she be fine if they reconciled

It is completely his lookout, I have nothing to say on this. He has been independent and has been taking his decisions on his own.

Anyone from the house, she thinks is a perfect match for Shiv Thakare

I don't think so there's any girl inside the house that my son finds a potential partner in, having said that he is there to play his game and I want him to win once he's out of the house.

Does she see her son lift the trophy?

Of course, not just because he is my son but he has all the potential qualities of being a winner and the audience will surely agree with what I am saying. I hope things fall into place and the makers give the trophy to the most deserving candidate, that's Shiv.

On Shiv Thakare trending online and becoming a captain with audience votes

My heart is filled with gratitude and love towards all his fans. His journey has been very fulfilling and up to the mark and he has surely made me proud.

Shiv Thakare and Veena Jagtap's relationship

Shiv Thakare is a winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and fell in love with his co-contestant Veena Jagtap. During one of the tasks in the Bigg Boss Marathi house, Shiv got Veena's name tattooed on his wrist to prove his love for her. Fans rooted for this couple and were happy to see them together. Alas, a few months after the show, news about them breaking up with each other started doing the rounds on social media. While the duo never made their breakup official, they deleted their romantic pictures from their respective Instagram accounts, and this added more fuel to the fire.

Who is Shiv Thakare?

Shiv Thakare, is an Indian reality TV star and a choreographer who rose to popularity through his participation in MTV Roadies Rising back in 2017. He hails from a humble Maharashtrian family from the city of Amravati, Maharashtra. Shiv is known for winning MTV Antisocial, and emerging as the semi-finalist of MTV Roadies.

Shiv Thakare's education

Shiv Thakare's educational background is based in Maharashtra. For schooling, he went to Sant Kavaram Vidyalaya located in his hometown of Amravati. Following this, Thakare graduated from the G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Shiv Thakare's initial days' struggle in Mumbai

Shiv Thakare always wanted to become a TV star and struggled a lot for it. He travelled to Mumbai from his hometown, Amravati on weekends to audition for different roles. Thakare was very excited when he got his first call for a role and bought new clothes worth Rs 5,000 for it. However, when he went to the set, he found out that he was only a part of a crowd at a scripted party.

His struggle days are definitely over and he is currently one of the most-loved contestants in the house of Bigg Boss 16.

