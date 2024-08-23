Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit gives a sneak peek into Abhira and Armaan’s engagement; Checkout

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is surely living up to the expectations of its ardent audience. The show, which has been on air for more than 15 years now, is finally unfolding the most-awaited track of Abhira and Armaan’s union. The wedding festivities of the two have already kicked off on the drama series with their engagement event.

Recently, the makers of the show and the male lead, Rohit Purohit shared a glimpse from Abhira and Armaan’s engagement, leaving the fans excited.

On the official Instagram handle of Directors Kut Productions, viewers can find a heartwarming picture of Abhira and Armaan decked up for their special day. They are seen sharing a romantic moment while posing for the lens. The duo is spotted with their eyes closed as they make a heart by joining their hands. They are totally immersed in the beautiful moment.

Talking about their outfits, Abhira, aka Samridhii Shukla, is wearing an ivory-shaded sequinned lehenga alongside black bangles, and Armaan, aka Rohit, is donning a complementing outfit featuring a golden-colored blazer over a black shirt.

The caption of the post reads, “Two hearts, one promise. Here’s to the beginning of #abhimaan forever. Watch #yehrishtakyakehlatahai at 9:30 pm on Star Plus.”

Take a look at the post here:

Rohit Purohit, who often uploads fun-filled off-screen footage, took to his social media account and shared a reel featuring yet more proof of his goofiness. The actor is accompanied by his co-stars. He appears highly energetic as he gears up for a dance performance during his reel engagement.

In the text space, Rohit penned, “Abhi ke liye itna hee (Only this much for now),” followed by a zany-faced emoji.

Take a look at Rohit Purohit’s Instagram post here:

Presently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is revolving around Abhira and Armaan’s wedding. The two were facing strict opposition to their relationship from Kaveri. However, Rohit put forward a condition and made Kaveri approve Abhira and Armaan’s marriage.

While the stage is set for their union, Ruhi is scheming against them. She has stolen Armaan’s engagement ring so as to prove that Abhira is irresponsible and not suitable for Armaan.

Rajan Shahi’s daily soap airs on Star Plus every Monday through Sunday at 9:30 p.m. and can be streamed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

