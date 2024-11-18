Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh's mom questions her for not focusing on game; says 'Tum Alice mai itna dubb chuki ho ki...'

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, has been keeping the audiences engaged. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, contestant Eisha Singh's mother made a special appearance on the show to guide the actress. Without meeting her in person, Eisha's mother asked her to focus on the game and show her individuality. Her mom also told the actress to not get lost with her friendship with Alice Kaushik.

After Salman Khan's exit, Eisha Singh was called into the confession room by Bigg Boss. Eisha breaks down after seeing her mom. The actress cries inconsolably and shares with her mom how she misses her terribly inside the Bigg Boss house.

Eisha's mother advises the actress to play her game wisely along with maintaining her friendships with Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, and Vivian Dsena. She informed Eisha how Avinash always takes a stand for Vivian and asked her to do the same as she should support her friend.

Eisha's mom also asked her to be more vocal about her opinions and always take a stand for the right. She even reminded Eisha how she didn't make the right decision when she was the monitor of the Time God task and announced Rajat as the winner.

Eisha's mother stated how Rajat didn't play the task fairly as he sat on the top with his basket. She stated how she would have been benefited if Shilpa Shirodkar had won the task. The actress' mother asked her to use her brains more than her heart.

When the 25-year-old actress asked her mother's advice on her friendship, her mom said, "Iss dosti mai raho par iske alava bhi chize zyada achi lagegi. Abhi kya ho rha hai ki tum Alice (Alice Kaushik) mai itna dubb chuki ho ki kayi baar tum kho jaa rahi ho. (Maintain your friendship, but apart from that, things will also look better. You are lost in Alice so much that you are getting lost sometimes)."

Eisha's mother asked her to play her game individually while being friends with her close ones. Apart from the actor's mom, producer Sandiip Sikcand also arrived as the special guest on the show to guide his friend Karan Veer Mehra. The actor was called into the confession room, and Sandiip asked Karan Veer to play his game on the front foot.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ashneer Grover, the famous entrepreneur, was seen as a guest on the show. His interaction with Salman Khan has caused a stir on social media.

