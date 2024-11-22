Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 22: Avinash Mishra admits he has to make 'efforts' in his friendship with Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik; Vivian Dsena opines

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 22: In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18, the contestants were seen competing in the Time God task. Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, and Tajinder Bagga competed in the task and Digvijay was announced as the new Time God. Later, while talking to Vivian, Avinash admitted that he has to put a lot of effort into his friendship with Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik.

During the Time God task, a detailed discussion took place where Shilpa Shirodkar was accused of playing smart by maintaining a good bond with Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra. It was claimed that despite Shilpa spending time with Karan and they have a good bond, Vivian is more important to Shilpa.

After the task, Avinash was seen questioning Vivian about how important Shilpa is to him. Answering Avinash's question, Vivian admitted having a good bond with Shilpa Shirodkar and mentioned that their friendship has no agenda.

Avinash Mishra then told Vivian how they both have similar mindsets and the same plans for the game. He then spoke about his bonds and said, "Bohot baar Eisha ko samjaane me, usko samaj nahi aata. Kayi baar samjaana padta hai, ya fir ek alag se step lekar karna padta hai. Dissolve karta hu but alag se. Alice on the other hand, same. (A lot of times Eisha doesn't understand. I have to make her understand by taking a step. I dissolve but separately). They come to the conclusion that too much efforts are required."

Advertisement

Vivian then stated that they could consider suggestions from Eisha and Alice Kaushik but couldn't involve them in the decision-making process. He said, "Suggestions are welcomed but as a matter of fact, you and I will only take the decision."

Meanwhile, during the Time God task, a question was raised about Alice Kaushik, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mishra's friendship. The contestants claimed that Alice is an unwanted person in their friendship. They questioned Vivian for choosing Eisha to participate in the Time God by asking Alice to not participate.

Apart from this, it was also seen that Karan Veer Mehra questioned Shilpa Shirodkar about her priorities. He asked her to decide who is important to her, either him or Vivian. Shilpa claimed that both are equally important to her. However, Karan Veer reminded Shilpa how Vivian was tight-lipped when Rajat spoke rudely to her. He mentioned how he took a stand for her and Vivian didn't but still she considers Vivian equally important.

Advertisement

Later, Shilpa questioned Vivian for not taking her stand when Rajat spoke to her rudely. Vivian dismissed the conversation saying that even she didn't support him when people were against him.

While these conversations continued, there were many such unmissable moments that occurred in tonight's episode.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get regular updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Wildcard contestant Aditi Mistry says 'Back bi*c*ing is Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik's regular job'; shares thoughts on Avinash Mishra