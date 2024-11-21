Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Wildcard contestant Aditi Mistry says 'Back bi*c*ing is Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik's regular job'; shares thoughts on Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan every weekend, has kept audiences on the edge of their seats as new surprises keep unveiling. On November 19, Aditi Mistry, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra entered as wildcards. When Aditi was questioned about her opinions on Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh, the former claimed that the two actresses only spend time 'back bi*c*ing' about other contestants.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Aditi Mistry was asked to share her views on Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh. She said, "They don't have much work. They are always in the group and there is not much involvement. It looks like back bi*c*ing is their regular job. Eisha and Alice don't have her own 'muddas' (opinion)."

Aditi Mistry even expressed her opinions about Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra. Talking about Vivian, she said, "Vivian is playing nice. As Time God, he performed well last week." Commenting on Karan Veer's performance, Aditi stated, "Karan is also playing but he doesn't have any 'muddas' and he often seems confused to me."

Furthermore, Aditi also expressed views on Avinash Mishra's performance and said, "He is a good player but recently he is not finding any muddas so purposely he is creating muddas to gain footage and attention."

We asked the wildcard entrant whose game she liked the most and who she thinks can be her competitor. Answering this question, Aditi shared, "I didn't like anyone's performance as such. I don't think there is anyone who can be a competitor. However, I think I might bond with Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra. I might or might bond with them."

Bigg Boss house is known for its friendships, relationships and rivalry. When asked whether she is open to exploring love on Salman Khan's show, Aditi denied and said, "No. I'm participating to make good relationships. I'm not entering to fall in love or make personal relationships."

Additionally, Aditi Mistry revealed the reason for participating in Bigg Boss 18 and shared how she thinks glamour and hotness is missing from this season. Aditi believes, "After I enter the show, this will no longer be missing. I think people will like watching my personality as I am bold and beautiful and I also come from Gujarat."

Speaking about her personality traits, Aditi shared she is "very much short-tempered." She explained, If I get angry, it becomes very tough for me to control. I am also moody and get mood swings easily."

Apart from Aditi Mistry, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra have also entered as wild cards. Before this trio, Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee stepped into the Bigg Boss house as wild cards.

Bigg Boss Season 18 premiered on October 6 and airs every day.

