Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Tiger Shroff says THIS iconic dialogue from Salman Khan’s movie as he enters house for Diwali

Bigg Boss 18 is set to get more exciting as Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will appear on the reality show for a Diwali special episode. Ahead of Weekend Ka Vaar, on Friday, host Salman Khan will welcome Tiger Shroff on the show. While the host only appears for the Weekend Ka Vaar, he will make an exception for Diwali celebrations inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.

The latest Bigg Boss 18 promo on the official Instagram handle of the channel shows Salman Khan walking up on the stage as he says, “Is Diwali saath mil kar manayenge (Let’s celebrate this Diwali together.)” With loud cheer from the housemates, Tiger Shroff somersaults on the stage and makes a dramatic entry.

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

Then he says Salman Khan’s iconic dialogue, “Swagat nahi karoge humara? (Won’t you welcome me?)” as he goes inside the house. He will interact with the contestants and the promo shows Karan Veer Mehra dancing while Avinash Mishra shows off his perfect physique.

This is not the first time Tiger Shroff graced the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. In the previous season, he was accompanied by Kriti Sanon. For the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn appeared on the show to promote Singham Again. Other than them, Mallika Sherawat, Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao also promoted their movies on Bigg Boss 18 stage.

Talking about the show, currently, the contestants have a task ahead of them- to choose the new Time God of the house between Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. Shilpa Shirodkar will be the moderator between them as they will put their arguments on why the housemates should choose either of them as the Time God.

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, streams new episodes every Monday to Friday at 10 PM, and Weekend Ka Vaar streams at 9:30 PM. Viewers can also watch the live action on JioCinema.

