Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Alice Kaushik cries as Salman Khan hints at Kanwar Dhillon denying her marriage proposal claims

Bigg Boss 18, which is currently in its third week, is getting interesting with each day. Inside the house, several contestants have opened up about their personal lives. Alice Kaushik is one such contestant and in the upcoming episode, host Salman Khan might tell her about Kanwar Dhillon denying her marriage claims.

The latest promo shows Salman Khan hinting about Alice Kaushik’s boyfriend, Kanwar Dhillon’s recent interviews where he denied making any marriage proposals. The clip starts with Salman Khan telling Alice, “Karan ko aapne bataya, bahar kisine aapko shaadi ke liye propose kiya. Lekin jiski aap baat kar rahi hai wo bahar kuch alag hi interviews de raha hain. (You have told Karan that someone has proposed to you for marriage outside. But the person you are talking about is giving different interviews.)”

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

Alice laughs and says, “Sir, not possible.” Then the Bigg Boss 18 host adds, “Maine kisiko koi propose nahi kiya, meine ye nahi bola. Aisi koi cheezein nahi hui hain. (I have not proposed to anyone, I have not said this. Nothing of such sort has happened.)” Hearing this, the actress cries.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Alice ki story ko real world mein reject kar raha hai koi. Who is the mystery man? Dekhiye #ShukravaarKaVaar Salman Khan ke saath #BiggBoss18 mein, aaj raat 10 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

For the unversed, in the first week, Alice Kaushik shared with Karan Veer Mehra and Eisha Singh that when his current boyfriend, Kanwar Dhillon, approached her, he said he wanted to marry her. She also mentioned that Alice was the first girlfriend whom Dhillon introduced to his family.

However, in a recent interview with ETimes, the Udne Ki Aasha actor rubbished this statement. He said, “Shaadi ka chakkar Mujhe Samajh nahi aaya. I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. Don’t believe social media as most of the things are fake and rubbish. Don’t believe these rumours. I'm not getting married and I’m not going to go and get married on national television ever.”

Bigg Boss 18 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 PM on Colors TV and on weekends at 9:30 PM. It also streams on JioCinema.

