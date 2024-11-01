Bigg Boss 18: Kishwer Merchant calls BB ‘biased’ for THIS reason; praises Shrutika

Bigg Boss 18 is keeping the audience engaged with its dramatic twists and turns. In the latest episode, an argument broke out inside the house over ration. Now, Kishwer Merchant, a former Bigg Boss 9 contestant shared her thoughts on it and called Bigg Boss ‘biased’. Read on to know what she has to say.

Kishwer Merchant is actively following the current season of Bigg Boss and she often takes to X to share her thoughts on the game. Her latest tweet reads, “Sara ne ration diya toh store room mien rakhwa diya , when Avinash hid the ration bigboss dint say anything .. !! Biased BB ?” In another separate tweet, she wrote Shrutika and posted a clap emoji.

Read Kishwer Merchant’s tweet here:

For the unversed, in the latest episode (October 31) of Bigg Boss 18, Shrutika sent back the peas from the ration to the store room. Previously, the jail inmates had control over ration distribution, but now, they only have the power to decide the menu. So, Rajat and Shrutika decide on the dinner menu- dal and roti.

Shrutika gets angry when she hears that the housemates have already decided to cook matar paneer. She asks for the peas and sends them back to the store room. Bigg Boss accepts it. Following this, Avinash Mishra and Shrutika get into a fight.

Netizens agreed with Kishwer as one user commented, “Clearly visible biggboss hypocrisy and must biased towards some of his ladla ladli vivian esha Avinash.. portraying strong contender rajat arfeen negatively .every and each one understands it...” Another wrote, “Is bar pura show biased hai kyo ki unka Ladla Vivian hai ghar mein. Vivian ke khilaf koi gaya phir uski insult per insult hogi.”

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan airs from Monday to Friday at 10 PM on Colors TV and on weekends at 9:30 PM. It also streams on JioCinema.

