Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra strongly criticizes Shalini Passi's appearance on show after she admits to not watching TV; says THIS

Shalini Passi, one of the trending and popular personalities all over social media, entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as a guest. The art connoisseur and reality TV star spent a few hours with the housemates. Her bizarre demands left the contestants shocked as well as surprised. While Shalini's interaction with them grabbed attention, Avinash Mishra slammed Passi for her statement that she doesn't watch television.

Initially, when Avinash asked her if she had watched this season of Bigg Boss, Shalini replied, "Mai television nahi dekhti hun (I don't watch TV)." Further, he inquired if she was interested only in movies and cinema. The socialite mentioned that she was not fond of watching the TV screens. She went on to add that she reads news on applications rather than switching on the news channels.

Passi remarked, "Mera kaam itna ho jaata hai ki jab television on hota hai na toh mera mind kahin aur chale jaata hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki dusre ke kaam dekhne se, jo bhi thoda bahut apna kar rahi hun woh karu (I work so much that when the television is on, my mind goes somewhere else. I feel that instead of watching others work, I should do whatever I can do)."

Later, Avinash was seen talking to Tajinder Bagga and Vivian Dsena about the same. Highlighting the contrast in her thoughts and actions, he questioned Shalini's arrival on Bigg Boss 18.

Speaking about the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame, he commented, "Boli wo television nahi dekhti hai, mere liye wastage of time hai. Iske pehle jo aapne kiya wo TV pe hi kiya tha. Abhi aap yahan aayi hain jo India ka sabse bada reality show jo ki television pe hi aata hai (She said she doesn't watch television, and it's a waste of time for her. Whatever you did before this, you did it on TV only. Now you have come here, which is India's biggest reality show, which comes on television only)."

Mishra added, "If I find reading books a waste of time, should I go to the bookstore? If I find watching television a waste of time, then why should I go to television? (Agar mujhe books padhna wastage of time lagta hai, kya main book store mein jaunga? Agar television dekhna mujhe bakwas lagta hai toh main television pe kyu jaunga?)."

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, the nominated contestants of this week are Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chum Darang, Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee, and Karan Veer Mehra.

