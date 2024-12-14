Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan reveals Eisha Singh's mom's reaction to her growing closeness with Avinash Mishra, leaving actress speechless
In the new promo of Bigg Boss 18, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra get into a situation of dilemma after Salman Khan questions their hesitation to accept what they feel for each other.
The much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episode is expected to be full of confrontations and emotions. Host Salman Khan is back in his element, discussing the housemates' relationships and games. In one of the promos, the Dabangg actor addresses the growing closeness between Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh.
Fans have been eagerly anticipating them as a romantic couple, but the duo has referred to themselves as "just friends." Eisha has admitted that she likes the Nath actor, but as a friend, they share a close bond.
According to the promo, Salman tells Avinash and Eisha, "TV pe na bahut cheezein dikhayi deti hain. Aapka attraction, aapka flirting, public ko clearly dikhta hai. Fir yeh hesitation kyun? (Many things are visible on TV. Your attraction, your flirting, and the public can see everything clearly. Then why this hesitation?)"
In response, the Titli actor admits he has a soft corner for Eisha, while she clarifies that they are good friends. Salman then confronts the duo, asking, "Toh aap Avinash ko itna attention deti kyun ho aur attention maangti bhi ho? (So why do you give so much attention to Avinash and even ask for it?) The audience is getting confused."
In a surprising turn of events, Salman reveals an interesting perspective from outside, shedding light on Eisha's mother's reaction to her deepening relationship with Avinash. Salman remarks, "Aapki maa ko lagta hai ki aaj tak unhone aapko itna close nai dekha hai kisi ladke ke saath (Your mother feels that she has never seen you so close with a boy before)," leaving both momentarily speechless.
Take a look at the promo here:
For the unversed, in the recent episode, Eisha and Avinash had a playful conversation and flirted with each other. The latter joked that he would come to her house with a marriage proposal.
