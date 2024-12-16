Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena nominates Karan Veer Mehra after wife Nouran Aly gives him reality check; ‘Main tera dost nahi hun'
In the new promo of Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena adopts a new strategy and decides to nominate Karan Veer Mehra. He also confronts Shilpa Shirodkar.
The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18 awaits an exciting and unexpected twist! Nouran Aly, wife of Vivian Dsena, arrived on the show to give feedback to Vivian Dsena. She exposed Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh’s strategy to him and questioned his equation with Karan Veer Mehra. Recently, the makers released a new promo wherein Vivian Dsena was seen nominating Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner and giving him a reality check about their dynamics.
The promo clip opens with the Madhubala actor taking Karan's name in the nomination task. Supporting his reason, Dsena says, "Main clear kar deta hun. Main tera dost nahi hun. Small talk no big talk. Only mudde ka talk (Let me make it clear. I am not your friend. Small talk, no big talk. Only discussion on important matters)."
He also confronts Shilpa Shirodkar for her equation with him. Vivian says, "Shilpa ji, yaa toh hai yaa toh nahi hai (It's either there or not there)." Further, when Karan asks the Sirf Tum actor if he is disappointed with the fact that Shilpa will favor him for the next 50 days. To this, Dsena responds, "Unko Karan chahiye toh rakho apna Karan apne paas. Main mere raaste, tum tumhare raaste. Seedhi baat no bakwas (If she wants Karan, then keep him by your side. I will go my way, you go your way. Straight talk, no-nonsense)."
The caption of the promo reads, "Vivian ne kiya Karan Aur Shilpa par sidha vaar. Kya iss nominations ke baad inn teeno mein reh jayegi bas takraar?"
Take a look at the promo here:
For the unversed, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan questioned Vivian for having a soft corner for the Pavitra Rishta actor. Nouran Aly (Vivian's wife) questioned the actor about the same. She further advised him that if he considers Karan, his friend, then he should choose to stick by him and not switch between Avinash and him.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena confronts Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh after they nominate him; ‘Mereko clarity chahiye’