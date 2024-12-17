Bigg Boss 18, Dec 16 Written Update: Avinash Mishra kisses Chum Darang on hand during task while she unbuttons his shirt; Karan Veer Mehra calls actress 'kamini'

Bigg Boss 18 house is synonymous with catfights, endless drama, and lots of unexpected twists. With Vivian Dsena confronting Shilpa Shirodkar and close friends Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh, the episode was high on drama. However, another moment that was worth watching was Chum Darang's flirtatious moves on Avinash, the Time God, to win over the nomination rights.

The Badhaai Do actress left no stone unturned to impress him, whether it was about praising his eyes or well-toned body. It all started when Bigg Boss revealed a cafe setup and announced how the female contestants would try to impress Avinash Mishra. Conversely, the actor had the power to curb the nomination rights of any two female contenders.

The first one to enter the cafe and win over his heart was Chum Darang. She went inside and used all her tactics to flirt with him. Mishra also kissed her hand, leaving Karan and Eisha visibly jealous. Reacting to the gesture, Karan called her 'kamini.' Chum also flirted with Avinash, saying, "Ooh la la' as she praised his body.

Avinash came closer to Chum, mentioning how they had not ever sat down to have a proper conversation. Spicing up the atmosphere, the actress remarks, "The color of your eyes, Oh my God. Doob jau kya? Aapka yeh body! Now I know ki Kashish kyu humesha baithte rehta hai aapke paas. Kabhi paas se nahi dekha toh bahut achha lag raha hai

Advertisement

(Should I drown? This body of yours! Now I know why Kashish keeps admiring your body and sits near you. I have never seen it closely, but it looks very good)."

Taking things to the next level, the actress unbuttoned his shirt. Seeing the duo flirting with each other, Karan Veer Mehra and Eisha Singh playfully quip to come together. Lastly, Avinash and Chum danced together, and the former even sang for her.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18, Dec 16 Written Update: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh saying 'rishte ki thaali leke ghumti hai'; actress feels offended