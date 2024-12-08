Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, December 7: Farah Khan lashes out at Sara Arfeen Khan for her ugly statements on Karan Veer Mehra's family; schools Tajinder Bagga

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, December 7: Not Salman Khan but Farah Khan hosted tonight's weekend ka vaar episode. The filmmaker schooled many contestants for their behavior, harsh remarks, unacceptable actions, setting wrong narratives and so on. Farah even bashed Tajinder Bagga for passing inappropriate remarks on Karan Veer Mehra's maama (uncle) and slammed Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra for laughing at it.

After greeting the contestants, Farah Khan showed a few clips of Sara Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Rathee, and Shrutika Arjun to the contestants where they were seen passing personal comments each other's personal lives and family. The host called out Sara for throwing water at Karan Veer Mehra's face, throwing tissue on Digvijay's face and passing harsh remarks about their lives.

Farah even questioned Shilpa Shirodkar for not stopping Sara after what she did to Karan Veer Mehra. She stated that Salman Khan has been too nice to the contestants and she won't be the same. After Sara, Farah Khan lashed out at Tajinder Bagga for his statement about Karan Veer's uncle.

Farah told Tajinder Bagga that he is too involved in anti-Karan Veer and has no topic other than Karan Veer. Farah informed everyone that Bagga said that Karan Veer's uncle might be cleaning washrooms in PMO. She then criticised Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh for laughing at a comment made about Karan Veer's family.

Advertisement

Farah even told Tajinder that Karan Veer Mehra praised all contestants including him and Avinash Mishra in the recent interview conducted in the house.

Farah again scolded Sara Arfeen Khan for her comments like "Puchke kyu karu mai, puch ke kyu khau mai. Kisi ke baap se thodi puchungi. Mera baap mar gaya, tera baap mar gaya kya. Tera baap toh beta hai na bahar. Aise chhichhore bacho ko thodi na paida karungi. Teri maa ko bohot acha lagta hoga tuje dekh kar (Why should I ask? Why should I ask and eat? I will ask no one's father. My father died, is your father dead? You father is sitting out. I will not give birth to a silly child. Your mother will be happy to see you)." The host accused Sara of instigating Karan Veer.

Apart from Sara Arfeen Khan and Tajinder Bagga, Farah Khan even interacted with Digvijay Rathee and called him out for poking contestants to start a fight as he was nominated. The filmmaker warned Avinash, Digvijay and Rajat Dalal that they will be ousted from the show if they get physically violent again.

Advertisement

Farah questioned Edin Rose for being ungrateful towards Karan Veer after he carried her for 5 hours during the Time God task. She then questioned Shrutika Arjun's obsessive behavior in her friendship with Chum Darang.

Apart from Farah Khan's spectacular interaction with the contestants, tonight's Bigg Boss 18 episodes also saw Shalini Passi entering the show as a special guest. It was seen that Shalini stayed inside the house for a day and had a heart-to-heart interaction with all the inmates. Before exiting the show, she got emotional and wished luck to all participants of Bigg Boss 18.

Stay tuned!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, December 6: Sara Arfeen Khan throws tissue at Digvijay Rathee, tells him 'Tere baap ko akal...'