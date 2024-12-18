Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Digvijay Rathee and Rajat Dalal charge upon each other; former yells, 'Bahar bhi khayega mujse...'

Bigg Boss 18 has kept audiences on the edge of their seats. Shocking twists and unexpected moves of the contestants have added too much drama to every episode. In the upcoming episode, contestants will see adding all their strength to become the Time God. Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 on their official social media page. In this promo, Bigg Boss declares that the contestant who will have more fruits in their basket will be the next Time God.

It is then seen that the contestants struggle to gather fruits in their baskets. Karan Veer Mehra then tells Vivian Dsena, "Dosti ka fal dikha de bhai (Show me your friendship) Vivian replied, "Tere naseeb mei fal hai hi nahi. Joh chhal karta hai uske nasib mei fal nahi hota hai (You don't have fruits in your destiny. Those who do betray, don't get the fruits)."

Shilpa Shirodkar taunted Vivian and said, "Joh samikaran karte hai unke nasib mei fal hota hai (Those who do planning only those people get fruits)." It was seen that Karan Veer and Digvijay Rathee tried to snatch the fruits from Vivian. Rajat Dalal, who is the monitor of this task, asks the contestants to not get violent.

When Eisha Singh tries to snatch fruits from Digvijay, the latter asks Rajat to see how Eisha is getting aggressive. However, Rajat ignores Digvijay which leaves latter furious. He yells at Rajat, "Tune dekha kisne dhaka mara (Did you see who attacked?) Rajat warns, "Mai sanchalak hu. Disqualify kar dunga (I'm the monitor. I will disqualify).

Advertisement

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-

Digvijay Rathee again tries to snatch fruits from Vivian. While Rajat stops him, Digvijay loses his calm and tells him not to touch him. Digvijay and Rajat then charge upon each other and give warnings to each other.

Digvijay screams at Rajat Dalal, "Yeh karega na bahar bhi khayega mujse. Darta nahi hu mei. Tere social media ki ladayi nahi ladta mei. Kya karega? (If you do this, I will hit you outside. I'm not scared. I don't fight on social media. What will you do?).

The caption of this promo read, "Time God task se ghar ka taapmaan badh raha hai, Rajat aur Digvijay ke beech ka paara badh raha hai."



For the uninformed, this week the nominated contestants of Bigg Boss 18 are Chaahat Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal and Shrutika Arjun.

Stay tuned to get every update about the show!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18, Dec 17: Karan Veer Mehra says Chum Darang 'is at loss'; feels actress is unable to share her thoughts with clarity