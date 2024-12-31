Bigg Boss 18, Dec 30 Written Update: Did Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra kiss in bathroom? Here's what happened between them

Bigg Boss 18, Dec 30: The episode started with Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena talking about their dynamics. However, the highlight of the episode was when Chum Darang and Karan Veer went into the bathroom together to clean it. The door remained closed for a while, and we heard the Badhaai Do actress asking why the makers switched off the exhaust fan. In response, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner said, "Pata nahi (I don't know)."

Later, Chum came to the bedroom area and talked to Shilpa Shirodkar and Shrutika Arjun about the same thing. She told them, "Abhi Karan aur hum, dono bathroom saaf kar raha tha toh exhaust off ho gaya. Irritating hai na? Bathroom saaf karne ghusa hai na. Hum log kya baat karega andar? (Just now, Karan and I were cleaning the bathroom, and the exhaust went off. Irritating, isn't it? We have entered the bathroom to clean it. Will we talk inside?)."

Shilpa and Karan laughed a bit, and then the latter reacted, "Chum, they have been doing it for the last 18 years. They know what they have to do. Hum kya bolenge unko (What will we tell to them?)." Meanwhile, Shrutika Arjun chimed in and asked Chum whether they had gone inside the bathroom together.

When she agreed, Shrutika remarked, "Aaj uska birthday hai toh inhon exhaust fan band kar diya. Abhi tu samajh rahi hai kyun (laughs). Tune kuchh birthday pappi diya? (It's his birthday today, so they turned off the exhaust fan. You're now understanding why (laughs). You gave him some birthday kisses?)." So, Chum replied, "Haa, yahan pe diya. Wahan pe bhi diya (Yes, I gave him here and there, too)."

Shilpa remarked, "Bathroom mein dene ki kya zaroorat hai? (Why to give him a kiss in the bathroom?)." Further, Shrutika asked Chum Darang, "Woh wala pappi? (That kiss?)" To this, the latter denied. However, Shrutika joked that the makers did right by switching off the exhaust, as anything could have happened between Chum and Karan in the latter's birthday excitement.

