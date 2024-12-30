Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra saves Chaahat Pandey while Shilpa Shirodkar nominates Eisha Singh; contestants face strategic nomination task
As per a new promo, contestants to face a strategic nomination task in the upcoming episode. Here's who nominates whom and why.
Bigg Boss 18 will soon get its winner! There are only a few days left, and the contestants have already started adopting new strategies for the game. The upcoming episode will have housemates engaged in a nomination task where they must nominate one person while saving the other one. According to a promo, while Karan Veer Mehra saves Shilpa Shirodkar, the latter nominates Eisha Singh, leaving everyone a bit surprised.
Despite having differences, Avinash Mishra announces that he is saving Chaahat Pandey and justifies his decision by calling it his strategy. When Rajat Dalal's turn comes, he mentions saving Shilpa and nominates the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner. He goes on to comment, "Thoda Chum ko bhi khelna ka mauka mila hai, thoda hum bhi khel lete hain (Chum also got a chance to play a little, we also play a little)."
Further, calling it a number game, Vivian Dsena nominates Shrutika Arjun. The caption of the promo reads, "Gharwaale strategically le rahe hai saare decisions, task ke baad kaise honge rishton ki situations?"
Watch the promo here:
In the last episode, Sara Arfeen Khan got evicted from the show. Besides this, Kashish Kapoor got into a war of words with host Salman Khan over her accusation against Abhinav Mishra. The Tiger 3 actor schooled the Splitsvilla fame for calling Avinash 'womanizer' and 'cheap.' Reacting to her expressions and responses, Salman warned her, "Don't be like that with me."
Later, talking to Chaahat Pandey about the same, Kashish hit back at the Bigg Boss 18 host and said, "I will not keep quiet after saying sorry. Because if I didn't do it, I wouldn't accept it. And this was not a small matter. I know you are listening to me, but you are ignoring me. That was very insulting."
