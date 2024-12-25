Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Panjabi takes jibe at Eisha Singh after Chum Darang was declared Time God; says 'BP tak low ho gaya...'

Bigg Boss Season 18 has kept the audiences on the edge of their seats, with shocking moments occurring unexpectedly. In the latest episode, Chum Darang is declared the new Time God after she chooses to be the Time God instead of the ration. Due to this, the contestants did not receive the ration and only received one lemon as their weekly ration, which left them infuriated. The inmates slammed Chum for sacrificing the ration.

Now, Kamya Panjabi, a former contestant of Bigg Boss, has expressed her opinions on the contestants' anger. Kamya mentioned how most contestants would have chosen to be the Time God if it was their turn, sacrificing the house ration. It was seen that contestants rebelled and stole the ration from the storeroom to show their rebellion against the rules.

Eisha Singh stole ingredients from the store room and cooked for herself, reasoning that her Blood Pressure was dropping. Slamming Eisha and other inmates, Kamya said, "Yeh jitne log khana khana kar rahe hai, they would have grabbed the apportunity too aur inko toh koi guilt bhi nahi hota… ration ka dukh toh dikhawa hai asli dard #Chum ke TG banne ka hai BP tak low ho gaya… sabko pata hai bhookha toh rehne nahi denge #BiggBoss."

Take a look at Kamya Punjabi's tweet here-

As contestants violated the rule by stealing ration from the storeroom and Chum Darang could not control the situation, Bigg Boss schooled Chum for not making the contestants abide by the rule, as she is the Time God. Bigg Boss then angrily fired Chum from the Time God position and announced that the contestants would resume the Time God task.

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18, contestants will compete to become the Time God. Meanwhile, the nominated contestants of this week are Sara Arfeen Khan, Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Chaahat Pandey.

Led by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6.

