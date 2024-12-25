Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Shilpa Shirodkar admits feeling hesitant about talking to Avinash Mishra for THIS reason; Chum Darang agrees

Bigg Boss 18 is slowly inching towards its grand finale, which is reportedly happening in January next year. With only a few weeks left in hand, the dynamics among housemates have been changing rapidly. Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar's friendship has already hit the bottom rock, while the former will be seen clashing with close friend Avinash Mishra in the upcoming episode. In one of the promos, Chum Darang and Shilpa are heard talking about Avinash and his habit of nitpicking works to make an issue out of it.

Shilpa tells Chum, "Mujhe Avinash se baat karne mein bahut jhijhak hoti hai. Darr nahi lagta hai (I feel very hesitant to talk to Avinash. I am not afraid) because I don't know when he will use it against me. Like remember, when he started talking to me and you, main humesha tumko bolti thi ki iske baad kabhi toh yeh ghuma ke mere against rakhega. Lekin mujhe Kashish ka point of view pata hai (I always told you that after this, he will turn around and put it against me. But I know Kashish's point of view), and it's not about what intent."

She further told the Badhaai Do actress that whatever fight happened, Kashish and Avinash were unnecessary. Chum also agreed and discussed how Kashish clarified that she was not offended by the flirtatious intent but was just seeking an answer about whether Avinash said something about bringing a new flavor.

The caption of the promo read, "Shilpa questions Avinash’s behavior. Does Chum feel the same about him?"

Take a look at the promo here:

For the unversed, time and again, Shilpa has pointed out that Avinash meddles in everyone's issues and pokes. She explained that he engages in a one-on-one conversation with her and then uses those points and words later, thereby setting the narrative himself and blaming her.

