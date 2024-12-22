Bigg Boss 18, December 21 Written Update: Yamini Malhotra reveals Shrutika Arjun is from 'lower background'; says 'Iski maa isko nicha dikhati hai'

Bigg Boss Season 18 weekend ka vaar episode has kept audiences on the edge of their seats. In a recent episode of the show, Digvijay Rathee was evicted from the house after the contestants voted him out. However, the decision was taken by Shrutika Arjun, who later had a major breakdown as many accused her of her unfair decision. In tonight's episode, Yamini Malhotra and Kashish Kapoor discussed how their Shrutika doesn't share a good relationship with her mother.

While talking to Kashish Kapoor, Yamini Malhotra mentioned how Shrutika Arjun is acting like a stubborn child as she was continuously crying and wanted to exit the house. Yamini then revealed that Shrutika's misbehaviour is triggered because of her mother.

Yamini Malhotra said, "Iski maa isko pyaar nahi karti hai. Iski maa iske choices, decisions ke sath supportive nahi hai. Iski maa isko nicha dikhati hai (Her mother doesn't love her. Her mother doesn't support her choices and decisions. Her mother belittles her)."

Kashish Kapoor then asked Yamini how she knew that Shrutika's mother belittles her. Yamini revealed, "Voh apni maa ko dikhane ke liye yaha Bigg Boss tak aayi hai. Kyuki iski maa Bigg Boss dekhti hai (She is in Bigg Boss because she wants to show her mother. Because her mother watches Bigg Boss)."

Kashish then agreed with Yamini's opinions and revealed what Shrutika Arjun told her. Kashish said, "This actually makes sense. Usne yeh chize jab boli thi maine face banaye the (When she said these things, I made faces)."

Kashish disclosed that Shrutika's mother told her to not come home and meet. She shared that Shrutika's mother doesn't like her coming to her house. The actress' mother doesn't like Shrutika and wants to meet her in the cafe.

Yamini mentioned how this is a constant trauma for Shrutika. She added, "Arjun is rich. Her parents still live in a rented house. So she is from a lower background. Whatever she earns, she gives her to her parents." Kashish explained how Shrutika is still trying to prove and win the love of her parents. Yamini mentioned that Shrutika's husband Arjun doesn't take Shrutika's money.

