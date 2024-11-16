Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 15: Avinash Mishra says Karan Veer Mehra should be eliminated, ‘Wo uska abhi bhi chatta…’

Bigg Boss 18 which is currently in its sixth week is keeping the viewers hooked as the Weekend Ka Vaar is coming nearer. Tomorrow, the fate of the contestants will be decided and one contestant will have to take the exit. Ahead of the Weekend Ka Vaar, Avinash Mishra shared his opinion on which contestant should leave and it’s Karan Veer Mehra. Read on to know why he thinks so.

In conversation with Alice Kaushik, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, and a few others, Avinash Mishra stated today that the way Karan Veer Mehra is playing, he should be the one to leave the Bigg Boss 18 house tomorrow. In his words, “Wo uska abhi bhi chatta raha toh, usko kal nikalna chahiye (If he still keeps oiling him, then he should leave tomorrow).” Agreeing with him, Eisha and Alice said that he never takes any stand in the house.

For the unversed, before Avinash made this statement, there was a task assigned by Bigg Boss to Rajat Dalal. He asked Dalal, the Time God to paste the picture of the nominated contestant on the punching gloves and punch to express who should be out of the house this week. One contestant except himself will remain in the end who will be safe.

Rajat took Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, Kashish Kapoor, and Chum Darang’s name for elimination, and saved Digvijay Rathee. The MTV Splitsvilla X5 contestant shares a good bond with Dalal and ever since he entered the house as a wildcard contestant, Dalal has been supporting him. However, after the task, Bigg Boss shared that as per voting trends, Rathee was already safe.

