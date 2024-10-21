Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Hema Sharma on Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra's rivalry: 'They both provoke each other'

It has been only two weeks since Bigg Boss 18 premiered, and the Salman Khan-hosted show is all over the headlines due to its controversies. In the second Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the first elimination of the season occurred, and contestant Hema Sharma's journey came to an end on the show. However, before her eviction, a huge argument broke out between Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra. The two were on the verge of getting physically violent but were stopped by the other contestants.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 18 evicted contestant Hema Sharma was asked to share her opinion on the argument that happened between Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra. Commenting on the same, Hema said, "I was there. I think Karan Veer shouldn't have made that statement and Avinash also age-shames Karan Veer."

Hema Sharma continued, "Avinash taunts Karan Veer by calling him bald. Avinash has also treated him very badly. He passed statements like 'What have you achieved? You have just won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and no one knows you'. It's the same from both their sides. They both provoke each other."

Further, Hema shared details of the argument and said, "The fight was horrible. I was there, Krushna Abhishek and all the others were there. So, the war is from both sides. I don't know when this will go on. I think until one of them doesn't get evicted, this will continue."

For the unversed, Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer's argument arose during a task. Avinash mocked Karan Veer for misbehaving and questioned his etiquette. To this, Karan Veer replied, "Tension mat le, sab sikh kar jayega tu. Papa aa gaye hai, don't worry (Don't take tension, you will learn everything before going. Papa is here, don't worry)."

Avinash lost his composure upon hearing this statement and charged at Karan Veer. Both became involved in a heated argument where they pushed each other's hands. The contestants intervened to stop the fight.

Hema Sharma is the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18. Apart from her, Gunratan Sadavarte had to walk out of the Bigg Boss 18 house as he was required outside for some pending cases in court.

