Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra confesses his feelings for Chaahat Pandey, says 'Mai tumhe bohot pasand karta hu'

Bigg Boss 18 weekend ka vaar episodes with superstar Salman Khan are unmissable! From schooling contestants to pulling their legs, Salman serves the right entertainment. In tonight's weekend ka vaar episode, Karan Veer Mehra candidly expressed his feelings for Chaahat Pandey. This happened when Chaahat shared that she would like to date someone like Karan Veer.

Colors TV dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 upcoming weekend ka vaar episode. In this video, Salman Khan can be seen asking Chaahat Pandey, "Chaahat, you have said several times that you want to get married. Tell us what qualities do you want in the boy?" Upon hearing this, Chaahat quickly said, "He should be fit like Karan Veer, who always works out."

After Chaahat said this, Karan Veer Mehra stood up to flaunt his physique. Shrutika Raaj mentioned, "I feel that Chaahat has a crush on Karan Veer." Chaahat blushes and hides her face. Karan Veer confessed, "Chaahat par mei sach mai tumhe bohot pasand karta hu (Chaahat but honestly I really like you)." Chaahat smiles.

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-

In tonight's weekend ka vaar episodes, Laughter Chefs team Krushna Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will also be seen joining host Salman Khan and the inmates. In another promo, it can be seen that there are two teams Ankita-Vicky and Karan Veer Mehra-Chaahat Pandey. These two teams participated in a cooking competition and were asked to make Jalebis.

Advertisement

During the task, Krushna Abhishek warns Vicky to make good Jalebis as they have made this dish even in Laughter Chefs. The caption of this promo read, "Housemates VS Laughter Chefs: A new rivalry that is making rounds of news."

Watch video of Laughter Chefs contestants on Bigg Boss 18 here-

Another promo featuring Krushna Abhishek has been making headlines. In this clip, Krushna can be seen teasing Muskan Bamne for not expressing her opinions and for not actively being involved in the game. He then pulled Chum Darang's leg recalling her fight with Avinash Mishra. He then left everyone in splits as he mimicked Vivian Dsena and teased Avinash Mishra and Shrutika Raaj. Krushna's banter with Karan Veer Mehra cannot be missed.

Watch Krushna Abhishek's banter with Bigg Boss 18 contestants here-

With this, several unmissable moments and entertainment can be expected from tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan on hosting show amid death threats by Lawrence Bishnoi gang: 'I know what my parents go through...nahi aana tha muje'