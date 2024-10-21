Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, October 20: Hema Sharma becomes first contestant to get evicted; Avinash Mishra questions Karan Veer Mehra's 'parvarish'

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, October 20: Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss Season 18 weekend ka vaar episode of tonight began on a light note but took a serious turn towards the end. The viewers witnessed a heated argument between Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra, which almost turned into a physical fight before their co-contestants intervened. Another jaw-dropping moment happened when Hema Sharma was eliminated after receiving less votes.

Tonight's weekend ka vaar started with host Salman Khan pulling legs of the contestants. He also questioned Chaahat Pandey about the qualities she wishes to see in her partner. Upon asked, Chaahat mentioned that she desires a partner whose physique is fit like Karan Veer Mehra.

Karan and Chaahat were teased by the contestants and Salman and the room was filled with laughter. Chaahat Pandey playfully asked Salman to marry her, which the latter denied. Salman continued teasing the other contestants.

A round of 'Time Ka Tandav' was conducted, in which the contestants had to compare Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal based on who had better control over the house. This discussion lasted a long time, and several expressed their opinions against them. In the end, it was declared that Vivian and Rajat were both equally compatible with controlling the house.

Later, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were seen on Bigg Boss 18. Adding a Laughter Chefs twist, the group conducted a cooking activity involving the contestants. Another task happened when Karan Veer Mehra was asked to make a taco by adding all ingredients that matched Avinash Mishra's qualities.

After making the taco, Karan Veer Mehra forcefully tried to feed the taco to Avinash. Avinash mocked Karan Veer for misbehaving and questioned his etiquette. To this, Karan Veer replied, "Tension mat le, sab sikh kar jayega tu. Papa aa gaye hai, don't worry (Don't take tension, you will learn everything before going. Papa is here, don't worry)."

Watch a glimpse of Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra's fight here-

Avinash Mishra lost his calm upon hearing this statement and charged upon Karan Veer. Both got involved in a heated argument where they shoved each other's hand. The contestants intervened to stop the fight.

Avinash yelled, "Ladayi hoga, argument hoga, sab chiz hoga. Family involve karega, dayera todega, mai aadmi tod dunga. Samne kon hai mai nahi dekhunga. (Fights, arguments and rest everything will happen but if they involve family, I will hurt that person)."

Avinash questioned Karan Veer's upbringing and slammed him saying that he can tolerate such statements against his family. Avinash got extremely furious and lashed out at Karan Veer saying, "Kutte, apni aukat mai reh."

Karan Veer then mocked Avinash but the argument ended as Krushna Abhishek and other contestants were present in the house. After their exit, Avinash again called out Karan Veer and warned him to not pass statements against his family. Avinash even called Karan Veer "Takla, nalla."

After their clash, Bigg Boss announced names of the nominated contestants and they were Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, Shrutika Raaj, Hema Sharma, Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Amongst them, Hema Sharma's journey came to an end tonight as she got eliminated after receiving less votes from the audience.

