Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Evicted contestant Hema Sharma on Rajat Dalal’s statement that ‘girls are not safe’ around Avinash Mishra

Hema Sharma became the first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 18 house. After her eviction, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress talked about an important issue that happened inside the house. She shared her thoughts on Rajat Dalal’s comment about girls not being safe around Avinash Mishra.

Hema Sharma, reacting to the controversial comment, said that she believes Rajat Dalal's explosive statement was made in the heat of the moment. In her words, “Wo jo bola gaya tha, wo heat of the moment bola gaya tha. Jis tareeka se unka Chum ke sath huya tha fighting, agar mein unke jagah rehti toh mujhe bhi lagta, arey yaar, te toh mujhe marne ke liye aa raha tha, ye toh hyper… you know, kich bhi kar sakta hain is moment mein.”

(That was something said in the heat of the moment. The way that fight happened with Chum, if I were in her place, I would have also thought, 'Oh, this guy is coming to hit me' He's so hyper... you know, he could do anything at this moment.)

Watch Hema Sharma's interview here:

She continued saying, "Toh us waqt ladki dar jaate hain, aur jab darta hain insan, toh wo soch samajh ke shabd nahi bolta hain. Toh hum garma-garam mein kuch bhi bolte hain, chahe wo app ho aur mein. Toh mujhe ayesa lagta hain, wo garma garam mein wo shabd nikle the ki Avinash ke sath ladkiya safe nahi hain. Jiske baad jab mamla thanda huya, log thande huye, tohh us baat ko clarify kiya gaya."

Advertisement

(So, at that time, girls get scared, and when a person is scared, they don't speak carefully or thoughtfully. So, in the heat of the moment, we say anything, whether it's you or me. That's why I feel that it was in the heat of the moment that those words came out, like 'girls are not safe with Avinash.' Later, when things cooled down and everyone calmed down, that statement was clarified.)

The evicted contestant believes that Avinash is a good guy since he is closest to two girls inside the Bigg Boss 18 house— Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik. She concluded by saying, "Aur mujhe ayesa lagta hain ki do ladkiya uske friend hain, bohot khaas hai, Eisha or Alice, I think wo bohot unke company enjoy karte hain, uske liye wo fight karti hain, aur sab kuch karti hain jo kisi apne ke liye karte hain. Toh wo statement jo aaya tha, wo sirf wo situation ko depend karke aaya tha."

Advertisement

(And I feel like there are two girls who are his close friends, very special to him — Eisha and Alice. I think he really enjoys their company, and they fight for him, they do everything for him that anyone would do for someone close. So, that statement that came out was only based on that particular situation.)

For the unversed, last week, Gunratan Sadavarte had to walk out of the Bigg Boss 18 house as he was required outside for some pending cases in court. That made Hema Sharma the first eliminated contestant of the season.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, October 20: Hema Sharma becomes first contestant to get evicted; Avinash Mishra questions Karan Veer Mehra's 'parvarish'