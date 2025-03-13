Bigg Boss 18 fame Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's PICS from Thailand vacation will leave you in awe

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's bond has been receiving immense love ever since they were a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18. Known for their genuine friendship, the two became the fans' favorites. While friendships and relationships fizzle out after the show concludes, Eisha and Avinash have often proved that they are still close buddies. At present, the two are vacationing in Bangkok, Thailand, and pictures from their outing are too special to miss.

Taking to their respective social media handles, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh shared a few glimpses of their outing in Thailand. In one of Avinash's Instagram stories, the two can be seen spending time on a coffee date. Pictures shared on Eisha's story show how the two have spent the evening at a grand hotel in Thailand.

While the actress looks beautiful in a red bralette top and grey pants, Avinash also looks handsome in a red shirt and black bottoms. Here, again, Eisha and Avinash won hearts as they opted for matching outfits for their date night.

Here are glimpses from Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's Thailand vacay:

Avinash Mishra also shared a post on his Instagram feed in which he is seen exploring Bangkok streets. The post includes many single photos of the actor, who looks dapper in a white shirt and black pants. The last picture is a mirror selfie of Avinash and Eisha, in which both look amazing in casual outfits. In the post, he wrote, "Amidst the bustling streets of Bangkok."

Advertisement

Take a look at Avinash Mishra's post here-

Commenting on these snaps, Eisha wrote, "Swaadeeekaaaaaa." Their pictures indeed stole many hearts as fans flooded the comment section and showered love on them. One fan wrote, "U guys always twin...couple goals fr....hotiieeessss @avinash_world @eishasingh," another fan commented, "Twinning in white no Nazar to our cuties," and so on the comments continued.

.

Speaking about their bond, their close friendship became quite evident in the first week of Bigg Boss 18. Eisha and Avinash stood by each other through the ups and downs and emerged to be each other's favorites. Avinash and Eisha both had admitted to having feelings for each other.

Upon being countered for not making their relationship official, Avinash and Eisha had told host Salman Khan that they wanted to give each other a chance after the show ended. Although the show has concluded, Eisha and Avinash haven't made their relationship official and are still close friends.