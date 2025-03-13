EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'Tumne paisa bohot kama liya hai...' Rajesh Kumar takes an indirect dig at Anupam Mittal; reveals how he was rejected on Shark Tank India

Actor Rajesh Kumar, best known for his role as Rosesh in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, pursued farming after leaving acting a few years back. But he faced significant challenges, including financial losses, and eventually returned to acting. In a recent conversation with Hindi Rush, the actor opens up about appearing on Shark Tank India and his venture.

Rajesh Kumar says that he failed in his farming business, where he was growing and selling organic vegetables, because he “could not raise funds at the right time.” Talking about appearing on Shark Tank India, he tells us, “When I went to Shark Tank, I wanted to communicate that. Ki guru, tum koi aur planet ke log nahi hho. Tumne paisa bohot kama liya hain, aapke paas resources hain, aap please is tarah ke vichar ko market karein. Aap mujhe help karein kyunki kuch cheezein hain, jaha pe main kam hu. Mere saath baitho toh sahi.”

(When I went to Shark Tank, I wanted to communicate this—Guru, you are not from another planet. You have made a lot of money, you have resources, so please market such ideas. Help me because there are areas where I am lacking. At least sit with me and discuss.)

Watch the entire conversation with Rajesh Kumar below:

Continuing his conversation, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor takes a dig at Shaadi.com's founder, Anupam Mittal. He says, “Main bol raha hu ki aap shadi karwa dijiye do aadmi ka, aap paisa kama lijiye pandit ban ke, lekin un dono ke shadi mein aapne kitna invest kiya aapne aap ko. Aap dono insan pe kaam kar rahe ho, aap jante bhi nahi ho unko naam se.”

(I am saying, you can arrange marriages for two people and make money as a priest, but how much have you invested in yourself in their marriage? You are working on two human beings, but you don’t even know their names)

"There are corporate houses, there are people who are sitting with loads of money, ek ek percent bhi kheti ke taraf jayena, jitna glamour ndustry ke log hain, apna value leke kheti ke taraf jaye na, jis din ganne ka khet ko lootpat, rape hatake catwalk karwaoge, taab jake kahani badlegi (There are corporate houses, and there are people sitting with loads of money. If even one percent of it goes towards farming, and if people from the glamour industry bring their influence into agriculture— the day when you replace looting and crimes in sugarcane fields with a catwalk, only then will the story change)," adds Kumar.

Further, the actor-turned-entrepreneur explains why he failed in his venture. In his words, “I wasn’t smart enough to put… wherever I went, I spoke my heart out and that was the failure because these are corporate people, they want to see the numbers.”