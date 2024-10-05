From no gym to single bedroom's OG concept; here's what audiences can expect from Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18 is here!

The show is all set to premiere tomorrow on October 6, 2024. And before the madness of the show begins, Pinkvilla brings to you things that one can look forward to in the show, this season. A few months back, Bigg Boss OTT 3 began and Salman Khan skipped hosting it. Anil Kapoor was roped in as the host of the OTT version of the show. For Bigg Boss 18, the bhaijaan is back to reprise his role as a host in the show.

Single bedroom

They say the original is classic and the show will witness the classic concept of a single bedroom. In the previous season of Bigg Boss 17, there were three bedrooms and the contestants were divided by Bigg Boss according to their personality traits. Even in Bigg Boss 16, contestants were divided into rooms. However, in Bigg Boss 18, the makers went back to their original format of having one large bedroom. With all the contestants sharing the same bedroom, controversies will surely spike, thereby increasing the drama quotient.

Take a look at the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

No Gyms

In this season, the viewers will surely miss hot boys and girls working out in the house as there will be no gyms in the house. Yes, you read that right. It will be exciting to see how contestants will manage to exercise and work out in the house.

Jail re-introduced

In a few of the previous seasons, the concept of jail led to many controversies, twists, and dramas and the makers will yet again cash in on the concept of jail. Any contestants who fail to perform their house duties or rubs the co-contestants in a wrong way will have to face the burnt of it as they can be punished and put in jail.

Bigg Boss' catch-phrase re-worked

Since the beginning of Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss used the catch-phrase 'Bigg Boss chahte hai (Bigg Boss wants)' but this time around, the makers have modified the most iconic phrase of Bigg Boss, and now, Bigg Boss will be seen saying, 'Bigg Boss jaante hai' (Bigg Boss knows). The new phrase highlights the theme of the show which is Time Ka Tandav, propagating that Bigg Boss can see the future of the contestants.

Exciting theme

The theme of this season, Time Ka Tandav will have contestants facing their past, present, and future while the host of the show Salman Khan will be seen guiding them throughout.

24*7 LIVE feed

The ardent fans of the show will get to witness the entire drama of the show through the show's LIVE feed on JioCinema. Speculations were doing the rounds that this year, the makers would not have a 24*7 LIVE feed to keep the important content for the daily episodes, however, the official handle of JioCinema announced a 24*7 LIVE feed option for the fans of Bigg Boss 18.

Nia Sharma entering Bigg Boss 18

Nia Sharma has been quite bold in terms of her dressing sense and sharing her opinions. Time and again the actress has shunned the trolls and called out people for passing judgment on people, especially actors. In Khatro Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale, Rohit Shetty announced that Sharma will be seen in Bigg Boss 18, however, it is yet to be seen whether she will enter as a guest or as a participant.

The makers have released a few promos of Bigg Boss 18 contestants and their hints, and netizens speculate contestants like Shilpa Shorodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Chahat Pandey and Vivian Dsena as probable contestants of the show.

Culminating all the above factors, it is safe to say, that viewers can expect an exciting and entertaining season of Bigg Boss.

