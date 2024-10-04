Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Meet actor entering show who kept second marriage under wraps, got instant fame after first supernatural show

Bigg Boss 18 premieres on October 6, 2024, and Salman Khan is back with his hosting duties. Well, the makers of the show have released another expectant contestant, and can you guess the same if we give you clues? Well, reportedly, this actor was offered the show multiple times, but after declining it for the longest time, he has finally said yes.

The makers of Bigg Boss 18 released a new promo about the actor who got secretly married for the second time and became an instant hit after the first supernatural show. He is none other than Vivian Dsena. The team of the Salman Khan-hosted show has released the promo, in which the actor could be heard saying, "Colors ka beta hu aur ab Bigg Boss mei aara hu, sabka baap bannei."

(I am the son of Colors and I am coming in Bigg Boss and will dominate like a daddy.) The backshot of the Madhubala actor was shown, where he was seen wearing a black suit with some classy moves. However, he kept his face hidden. The caption written on the promo read, "Jo hai Colors ka beta woh sabka baap banne aa raha hai.Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Grand Premier 6 October raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Fans took to the comment section to show the actor some love. One user wrote, "Vivian agar Vivian hai toh reason mil gya BB18 dekhne ka bigg boss." Another commented, "Oh my Vivian Dsena is coming, this season is going to be fun for sure." A third fan wrote, "Childhood herooo."

For the unversed, Vivian was earlier married to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee, but they legally separated in December 2021 and amicably in 2017 because of reported differences in their relationship. They issued a joint statement stating their mutual decision to continue their lives separately despite working on their relationship.

He reportedly fell in love with an Egyptian journalist named Nouran Aly, whom he met when she came to interview him. After dating for four years, they secretly married in Egypt in 2022.

On the work front, Vivan gained overnight fame for his role as Abhay Raichand in the supernatural TV show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He was also adored in his next big show, Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon.

