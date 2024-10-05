FIRST LOOK of the majestic Bigg Boss 18 house: From jail to single bedroom and more

In every season of Bigg Boss, the house always generates a lot of curiosity and excitement among fans, and here we bring you a tour of the Bigg Boss 18 house. The set has been thoughtfully designed to match the theme of the show, Time Ka Tandav, which blends elements from the past, present, and future. Let's explore the new features of the Bigg Boss 18 house.

The garden area of the house has an intriguing update. It has been divided into two sections: the main garden area and the poolside. Separating the two is a beautiful waterfall, offering a serene space that may serve as a calming escape amidst the chaos of the controversial house. The entire outdoor area has a traditional touch, evoking an ancient-era vibe.

Take a look at the entire house tour of Bigg Boss 18 here:

The living room of the Bigg Boss 18 house is expansive, offering separate corners where contestants can sit and have private conversations with their favorite people. The balcony overlooks the entire living room, adding a unique vantage point. With sofas and seating arrangements scattered across different spots, it seems the makers aim to encourage contestants to form smaller, distinct groups.

This season, the Bigg Boss 18 house has reintroduced the jail area, designed to resemble a cave. Basic necessities like a bed and blanket have been provided for the contestant who ends up there. The jail also features a telephone, and it's likely that Bigg Boss will use it to communicate commands directly to the person inside. It will be intriguing to see how many contestants find themselves in jail this season.

In a return to the original format, the house features a single bedroom, but the beds are arranged on different levels, adding an element of mystery that will likely unfold as the season progresses.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Omung Kumar, the set designer of Bigg Boss 18, revealed that the makers wanted a theme that reflected the past. He explained, "Creating palaces to reflect the past theme would be extremely traditional, so we went back to the time of civilization and developed the concept of caves. We also incorporated hand paintings and stone carvings. India is so beautiful, with art everywhere, and we tried to bring that into the show."

The house tour of Bigg Boss 18 is sure to spark curiosity, with fans eagerly awaiting the show's premiere. The host, Salman Khan, has already started filming for the season, and the contestants are set to enter the house today. On October 4, 2024, Salman Khan shot for the show, and a few viral photos of internet personality Anirudh Acharya surfaced on social media.

So far, several contestant hint-promos have been released, further building excitement among fans.

