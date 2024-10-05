Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan gets irked seeing his past self; 'I didn't know I'd get so irritated...'

Bigg Boss 18 is around the corner and we cannot contain our excitement!

Salman Khan will be seen returning as the host of the show. The megastar has already started shooting for the premiere episode, which will go on-air tomorrow on October 6, 2024. Many promos of the show have hit the TV screens and audiences are eager for the drama to begin. And now, a new promo featuring the host has been released and viewers can see Khan being irked in the promo.

Padding the past, present, and future theme of Bigg Boss 18, the new promo of the show features Salman Khan along with his past and future selves through AI (artificial intelligence) videos. Khan can be seen interacting with his past and future selves. Salman's past self asks him his whereabouts and Khan replies that he is in the confession room; his past says, "Ab kaunsa confession de raha hai. Ab kaunsa lafda kiya tune (What are you confessing for? Did you get into new trouble?)

This seem to have pissed the megastar as he replied, "Look yaar. Na maine kuch kiya hai or na tune kuch kiya tha (Look, I haven't done anything, nor did you). I didn't know I'd get so irritated seeing my past."

Take a look at the new promo of Bigg Boss 18 here:

Furthermore, while interacting with his future self, it was revealed that Salman Khan would continue hosting Bigg Boss. When the present Salman asked the whereabouts of the future Salman Khan, he replied, "Bigg Boss 38 ka promo shoot chal raha hai (I am at the promo shoot for Bigg Boss 38)."

Many promos of Bigg Boss 18 featuring hints of various contestants have been released, leaving fans excited for the show.

