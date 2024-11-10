Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Panjabi criticizes Vivian Dsena for not stopping Sara Arfeen Khan's violent behavior; heaps praises for 'mastermind' Karan Veer Mehra

It's been almost a month since Bigg Boss 18 premiered, and the high-stakes drama inside the house is proof that the contestants have gotten into the game completely. The recent Time God task grabbed much of netizens' attention. Reacting to the same, Kamya Panjabi shared a note. She has been an ardent follower of the reality show, and as a former contestant of Bigg Boss, her opinions about the game never go unnoticed.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kamya Panjabi shared her thoughts on the Time God task and mentioned how Vivian Dsena should have attempted to stop Sara Arfeen Khan for her behavior. The Neerja actress praised Shrutika Arjun and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Her note read, "Sanchalak or no sanchalak #Vivian shud have atleast tried to stop #Sara that’s how a leader shud be. Hats off to #Shrutika n #Shilpa ji for standing up to the bully. #Ekta was super entertaining n to the point."

Further, Kamya heaped praises for Karan Veer Mehra. The former Bigg Boss 7 contestant called the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 'funny' and 'sensible.' She expressed, "Kuch bhi kaho #Karanveer hai funny n sensible too… at times i feel Iss season ka #MasterMind woh hi hai He knows wat he is doing."

In the latest episode, Rohit Shetty schooled Karan Veer Mehra and mentioned how the latter had not been participating in house fights and arguments. The maverick filmmaker said, "Karan aise ab dikhayi dene laga hain ki ghar pe mudda hota hain, aap usme ghuste nahi ho. Jaise aapne Shrutika ko bola beech mein mat ghus, maza le (Karan, it’s looking like you do not take part in the arguments of the house like you told Shrutika to enjoy and not get involved.)."

Rohit also slammed Sara Arfeen Khan over the recent developments in the house. He bashed the actress for her pointed remarks about Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Alice Kaushik.

Bigg Boss 18 airs at 9:30 PM for Weekend Ka Vaar. Tonight's episode will have Ravi Kishan as the host of the Sunday special segment.

