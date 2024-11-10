Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted contestant Arfeen Khan REACTS to wife Sara's violent behavior; Calls Alice ‘lost sheep’, thinks Avinash is ‘in love’

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, saw Rohit Shetty as a host today. The filmmaker hosted the weekend ka vaar episode and interacted with the contestants. After the interaction, the name of the evicted contestant was announced. Arfeen Khan's journey came to an end in Bigg Boss 18. After staying inside the house for a month now, Arfeen Khan exclusively shared his thoughts while talking to Pinkvilla. Excerpts from the interview are below:

Do you think entering as a couple worked against you because you were mostly seen getting protective of Sara?

No, I didn’t think it worked against me. I’m quite surprised that people think I was mostly protective of her. For the first three weeks, she was on her own. In fact, when she was fighting I didn’t get involved because I wanted her to handle it. It is a disadvantage as well because half the time I’m thinking about my wife. I’m thinking that she is probably thinking about me. Hope she is going to be okay. So it had advantages and disadvantages. Overall, I think it was okay.

Contestants often demeaned your profession and claimed that your game revolved around Sara. What do you have to say about this?

Someone can demean my profession if they want, doesn't make a difference to me. I know what my profession is, I know what I do. It's a good chance for me to tell India what I do because they still don't know what I do.

As a mind coach, how well were you able to read and analyse your co-contestants' minds and who do you think has a very malice mind in the house?

I gave a prediction of all the participants before they went into the house. I told them who is going to do what. I said that Avinash Mishra is going to be the biggest challenger. I said that Chaahat Pandey would start as a victim. I said that Shehzada Dhami would play the victim card and he would exit quickly. In fact, almost every person I mentioned has exactly done the same thing that is happening. Spot on 99.9% accuracy. I had the accuracy for the beginning. Malice is a bit of a harsh word but I think the most egoistic person would be Avinash.

Sara lost her temper in the recent episode and charged on Vivian, Avinash and Eisha and even got physically violent. What do you think triggered her?

What triggered her was three days of continuous torture, poking, mimicking, calling her names that have not been shown on TV. Also, she had so much trust in Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik that their bond was super strong. All three of them stabbed her in the back at the same time and she lost the plot.

After your exit from the show, what did you do first and did you get any call from Hrithik Roshan because he supported you while you were in the house?

I got out of the house at 4. Reached my house at 5. I ate food and went to sleep and ended up coming up here for the interviews. I have not spoken anyway apart from my mom. I haven't even spoken to my kids yet. Literally haven't.

Vivian, Alice, Eisha, Avinash, Karan Veer - As a mind coach if you could describe these contestants' minds in one word, what would it be and why?

Vivian- The man -Intellectual, Smart, Caring. Vivian Dsena, the guy playing in Bigg Boss, the actor, completely opposite.

Alice- Lost sheep

Eisha- Psychologist, Manipulative, Controlling

Avinash- In love

Karan Veer - Karan Veer needs to do Khatron Ke Khiladi for his mouth.

Led by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6 and airs every day.

