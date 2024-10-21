Bigg Boss 18: Kanwar Dhillon slams Manu Punjabi for making harsh comments on Alice Kaushik's mental health; says, 'You should be ashamed'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to panic attacks.

Alice Kaushik, who is one of the participants of Bigg Boss 18, is in the news for her friendship with Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra. During a massive argument, Alice suffered a panic attack in the house and was rushed to the medical room. However, Manu Punjabi, known for expressing strong opinions against the contestants, mocked Alice's condition. Now, Kanwar Dhillon has taken a stand for his girlfriend Alice and slammed Manu for passing harsh comments on Alice.

Taking to his Instagram story, Kanwar Dhillon expressed his disappointment and frustration over Manu Punjabi's insensitive comments on Alice Kaushik. He extended his support to Alice and called out Manu for making fun of her condition and calling it an act to gain the limelight.

Kanwar Dhillon wrote, "@manupunjabim3 You should be ashamed of making this a joke! Sharam aani chahiye bhai, content ke naam pe kuch bhi bhankas nahi karneka. (You should be ashamed for doing this for content)."

Take a look at Kanwar Dhillon's story here-

He continued, "Do you know about her health problems? Do u even know anything about panic attacks?

EDUCATE yourself brother.."

Kanwar criticized Manu for making insensitive content just for views. The actor wrote, "Mental health awareness laao aur phir dimaag ka istemaal karke content banao! Views ki bhook achi hai,par itna niche nahi girneka. Sad to see such desperation for attention in the name of content."

For the uninformed, in his vlog, Manu Punjabi, who is a former contestant on Bigg Boss, claimed that Alice Kaushik faked her condition to gain limelight and attention. He stated that Alice wanted footage, but she did not get it as she planned.

Watch Manu Punjabi's video here-

Speaking about Alice Kaushik's stint in Bigg Boss 18, the actress and Vivian Dsena were declared as the top two finalists of the Salman Khan-hosted show. While they still hold on to their top 2 spots, it will be interesting to see whether they will continue to be the finalists or not.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

