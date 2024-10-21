Bigg Boss 18 fame Hema Sharma's estranged husband accuses her of keeping their son away from him and demanding apartment worth Rs 2.50 crore

Hema Sharma has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house. However, this time, it’s not just her reality show journey that’s making headlines. Hema, aka Viral Bhabhi, has found herself embroiled in a controversy after her estranged husband, Gaurav Saxena, leveled serious accusations against her.

According to media reports, Hema is intentionally keeping their son away from him, escalating tensions. Gaurav Saxena, an NRI from Uganda, recently addressed the false accusations made against him by his wife, Hema.

Sharing his side of the story through his YouTube channel, he shared that Hema has been making it difficult for him to meet their son and is also demanding an expensive apartment. According to the portals, Gaurav started his channel with the hope that when the child is older, he will have a clear understanding of the circumstances surrounding his parents' relationship.



The NRI stated that his concerns have grown as Hema has an older son from her previous marriage who is also separated from his father. Saxena is afraid that his own son might end up experiencing a similar situation and fate. Further, making more serious accusations against Hema Sharma, her estranged husband, said that she hasn't been teaching good values to the children.

Gaurav revealed that Hema has made a surprising demand: she wants him to purchase a lavish flat, specifically a 2 BHK property valued at an astounding Rs 2.50 crore. Hema has refused to give him access to their son unless her demand is fulfilled. Well, Gaurav claimed he is already providing financial support each month, including for her expenses and house rent. Despite his willingness to compromise by offering to buy a more reasonably priced house in a different area, Hema rejected the offer.

Further, he recalled that before their separation in mid-April 2024, he was spending between 3 to 4 lakhs every month on Hema and their shared expenses. Since then, he has been providing her with 1 lakh per month. However, Gaurav still covers the rent for the house where Hema resides.

Talking about the other side of the controversy, the Bigg Boss 18 fame accused Gaurav of kidnapping their son. However, the latter said that she voluntarily gave him the child so he could spend time with him. Saxena alleged that Hema also threatened to file a domestic violence case against him. Further, he stated that Hema didn't inform him about participating in Bigg Boss 18 and left their child behind.

Workwise, Hema Sharma has worked in a few movies like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Phir Se, One Day: Justice Delivered, and Kahan Hum Kahan Tum. She is now out of the Bigg Boss 18 house.

