Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra boldly refuses to even sacrifice his toenail to satisfy Avinash Mishra's ego; 'Bhookha reh lunga'

Bigg Boss 18 is getting interesting and exciting with each passing episode. The latest episode, dated October 23, had Arfeen Khan making unheard emotional revelations, from Sara suffering miscarriages to her father's suicide. Avinash and Chaahat's nasty fight also took center stage. In the new promo, housemates are asked to sacrifice their belongings to receive a ration in the house. During the task, while Eisha Singh gets emotional, Karan Veer Mehra makes a daring statement.

The promo video shows Eisha Singh sacrificing her mother's shawl and slipping into an emotional breakdown. She mentions, "There's is my mother's shawl; it is very close to me. I just want to get rid of this." Avinash Mishra hints to her not to proceed with it and quietly remarks, "It's not required." Chum Darang also loudly says, "Don't."

Next, Karan Veer Mehra steps up and boldly declares that he would not even sacrifice his nail to satisfy Avinash's ego. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner announces, "Personal item toh bahut dur ki baat hai, main toh apne paer ke nakhun tak nahi chadhaunga to satisfy this (Avinash) man's ego. Bhookha reh lunga, ration nahi maangunga (Personal items are a far cry; I will not even offer my toenails. I will stay hungry; I will not ask for ration)."

The promo video also shows an AI version of young Shilpa Shirodkar talking to the actress. The AI-generated version of herself delivers a powerful message that makes her emotional. The former makes Shilpa realize her inner strength, saying, "Dusron ko rulane waali, khud kaise rone lag gayi. Shilpa ki khud ki ek awaaz hai, soch hai, opinion hai aur agar yeh sab nahi hai tumhare paas toh kya tum Shilpa Shirodkar nahi ho."

"(The one who made others cry, how did she start crying herself? Shilpa has her own voice, thoughts, and opinions, and if you don't have all this, then aren't you Shilpa Shirodkar?)"

Coming to some other highlights from the recent episode, Bigg Boss gave Avinash the option to either leave jail or stay inside and gain more powers. The Nath actor chose the latter, and later, the housemates were asked to choose someone amongst themselves who would live inside the jail with Mishra. After much discussion, Arfeen was chosen, and he entered the jail.

Next, Bigg Boss announced the possibility of Sara being evicted because her husband felt that she was too soft-hearted for the show. The announcement shocked Arfeen, and he couldn't control his emotions.

