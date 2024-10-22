Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra wants to apologize to Salman Khan; here’s WHY

Salman Khan is back on screens as the host of Bigg Boss Season 18! The most loved reality show in India kicked off on October 6 with an interesting mix of contestants. Popular actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner, Karan Veer Mehra, is also a part of the controversial show.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla before entering the house, Karan Veer Mehra talked about participating in another reality show after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He discussed being offered reality Bigg Boss in the past, shared his excitement about interacting with Salman Khan, expressed his wish to apologize to the host and more. Excerpts from the interview are below:

How excited are you to be a part of another reality show after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner?

I am very excited. This is a bigger platform and a bigger challenge because Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was more of physical strength, this is more of emotional and mental strength. So, I am hoping that I come out as a winner in this also.

You and Karan Wahi had honked outside Salman Khan's house to meet him as young fans. Now you will share the stage with him and interact with him every week. Is it a dream come true moment for you?

Of course, it is a dream come true moment for me. At the same time, I am even scared as the story is out, so firstly I will have to apologize for that.

You often called Rohit Shetty sir your 'man crush'. If you had to describe Salman Khan in one such adjective, what would it be?

Advertisement

Beshumar mohabbat hai mujhe unse. Voh man crush hai toh yeh mera true love hai. (I love him immensely. If Rohit Shetty is my 'man crush, then Salman Khan is my true love)."

Watch Karan Veer Mehra's video with Salman Khan here-

What are those three things that you will miss inside Bigg Boss 18 house?

My phone, my family on the phone and my gym. Vaise toh andar hai gym but apna trainer aur apna gym alag hota hai. Jyada kuch nahi miss karunga. (Gym will be there inside but my gym and my trainer is different. I will not miss anything much)."

What is that one thing that triggers you or irks you?

Lies and Disrespect.

Did your friend Abhishek Kumar, who was in Bigg Boss 17, give any tips to you for Bigg Boss 18?

No, I haven’t spoken to anybody that I am going.

Have you watched past seasons of Bigg Boss? If yes, who is your inspiration and why?

Advertisement

There is no inspiration. I have just watched one season of Sidharth Shukla and one of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, that also in bits and pieces. Sometimes end or middle like that, that’s my major reference to Bigg Boss.

Were you offered Bigg Boss previously?

We kind of tried to have a deal but it did not happen.

As you have done numerous fictional and now non-fictional shows, which format do you enjoy the most?

The kind of success I am getting from reality shows is more fun so right now I am enjoying it. But I enjoy playing different characters.

In your long career, which show of yours has been your favorite and why?

I cannot name anyone, everything is nice. I put my 100% in every character that I do, so it would be unfair to choose which kid is best.

Over the years, Karan Veer Mehra has worked in numerous fictional and non-fictional shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak and more. Currently, the actor is locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house with several other celeb contestants.

Advertisement

To get exclusive news about Bigg Boss 18, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Hema Sharma on Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra's rivalry: 'They both provoke each other'