Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 31: 'Koi superstar nahi aaya hai yahan, tone neeche,' Shehzada Dhami yells at Vivian Dsena

In the October 31 episode of Bigg Boss 18, the new Time God assigned duties to the housemates, who were still trying to understand why Shilpa Shirodkar had appointed Vivian Dsena as the Time God. Shehzada expressed his dissatisfaction with the toilet cleaning duty assigned to him, which led to a minor argument. During the disagreement, the actor from the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai walked away mid-conversation.

In the morning, Sara Khan and Tajinder Bagga provided only one packet of atta to make flatbread. As a result, the Time God decided not to give food to the housemates who had already received parathas.

The new Time God asked who had already eaten, which led to an argument between the Time God and Shehzada. The former said, “Aap apna kaam kijiye, me apna kar lunga” (You do your work, I will do mine). The latter got furious and asserted, “Tone neeche” (Lower your tone). “Koi superstar ya star nahi aaya hai yaha pe”, said Shehzada pointing at Vivian as he thinks the latter feels he is a superstar. The housemates seemed to have a problem with the Time God's way of talking and tone.

Former friends Shrutika Raaj and Vivian got into a dispute when Vivian, the Shakti actor asked Avinash to wash his coffee cup after Shrutika had touched it. Although Vivian's request stemmed from a desire for cleanliness, Shrutika found it demeaning and disrespectful, perceiving him as overly self-important. Later, Bigg Boss granted Time God the power to select two individuals to send to jail as Sara and Tajinder's time in the jail came to an end.

After much discussion, Vivian decided to put Shrutika Raaj and Rajat Dalal in jail. Previously, the inmates had control over the ration, but now Bigg Boss announced that the jailers would no longer have that power.

Instead, they would be responsible for preparing the menu for meals. This change elicited a range of reactions and led to some arguments. In the promo for tomorrow’s episode, Salman Khan is seen reprimanding Rajat Dalal for his hypocritical behavior. Stay tuned for more updates!

