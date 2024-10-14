Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Rajat Dalal tells Chaahat Pandey 'bhoot utar dunga abhi' as they get into heated argument

Bigg Boss 18 is gradually revealing all the drama happening within the house. A week has gone by, and the contestants are busy trying to build relationships, but some have already revealed their true personalities. Following the most recent episode, Chaahat Pandey has become a hot topic due to her remarks about being ‘no. 1’. In the latest promo, we see the actress getting into a heated exchange with Rajat Dalal.

The clip begins with Rajat Dalal saying, “Chaahat ka koi kuch nahi kar sakta, ek hi cheez 15 bar bolti hain. (We can’t do anything about Chaahat, she keeps saying the same things 15 times.)” Shehzada Dhami, who is seen sitting next to Dalal laughs at his statement.

Chaahat Pandey and Karan Veer Mehra sit on the sofa next to them. The actress immediately hits back at Dalal, “Rajat, mujhse agey bado, mera topic chhod do. (Rajat, move on from me, leave my topic behind).”

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

The fitness influencer who is known for major controversies, replies, “Akar hoti toh bohot achhi baat hain, is chakkar mein aapke sath kuch ulta nahi kar sakta na. (It would have been better if I could do this, but I cannot do anything wrong to you in this matter).” In response, Pandey says, “Chahte toh hain, lekin aap karna nahi chahte hain kyunki aap tv pe hain. (You want to do this, but you are on TV, so you can’t do it.)”

Advertisement

Dalal’s reply shocks Chaahat as he says, “Theek hain, marke dekh, tereko mein batata hu yahi. (Hit me, I will tell you.)” Chaahat doesn’t get provoked as she asks why would she hit him. To this, Rajat replies, "Bhoot utar dunga abhi." Shehzada and Karan Veer do not comment or intervene in this.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Chaahat aur Rajat ke beech badh rahe hai differences. Kya honge iss Tandav ke consequences? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Bigg Boss 18 airs Monday to Friday at 10 PM, and at 9:30 on weekends on Colors TV and streams on JioCinema.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 13: Karan Veer Mehra clarifies that he never raised hand on his ex-wives; What made him say this on national television?