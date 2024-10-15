Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Chaahat Pandey on whether she wants to explore her romantic side in show; 'Jo hoga woh...'

Chaahat Pandey has been hitting the headlines owing to her game in Bigg Boss 18. The actress, who also ventured into politics, has been accused by the housemates of not showing her real personality. For the last few days, she and Vivian Dsena are seen at loggerheads and locking horns. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, before entering the controversial house, Chaahat opened up about whether she is open to exploring her romantic side in the show.

Chaahat Pandey told Pinkvilla, "Abhi wo toh kuch plan nahi kar sakte hum. Jo hoga woh hoga. Romantic side explore kaise karte hain, mujhe pata bhi nahi (laughs) (That is something which we can't plan. Let's see what happens. I don't even know how to explore the romantic side).”

Further, we quizzed her about what can trigger or irk her the most inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. The Nath actress stated, "Jab mujhe lagega ki kuch unfair ho raha hai yaa fir koi jhuth bol raha hai yaa koi misbehave kar raha hai (When I feel that something is unfair or someone is lying or misbehaving)." In addition to this, Chaahat Pandey expressed her admiration for Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan. She called him a 'good human being' and underlined how he helps people in need.

Taking the conversation ahead, we asked Chaahat if she had some kind of strategy in her mind that she would follow in the game. Replying to the same, Pandey said, "There's nothing like that. I just want to be real with other housemates."

For the uninitiated, Chaahat Pandey is known for her roles in shows like Tenali Rama, Hamari Bahu Silk, Laal Ishq, and Durga-Mata Ki Chhaya. She was supposed to star in Star Bharat's Radha Krishna alongside Sumedh Mudgalkar. A promo featuring her was also released, but things did not materialize between the actress and the producer.

As a result, Mallika Singh was brought onboard and she replaced Chaahat in the role of Radha. Well, the actress tried her hands in politics by contesting elections for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.

