Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey trying to break Vivian Dsena’s coffee machine to Kashish Kapoor waxing Avinash Mishra’s chest; torture task decides new Time God

Bigg Boss 18 is keeping the viewers hooked and with new wildcard entrants inside the house, the dynamics inside are changing. Amidst this, there will be the task of choosing a new Time God. The task will be very different from the previous selection tasks of the season as female contestants will get the chance to torture the male contestants.

The latest Bigg Boss 18 promo shows contestants performing the task of selecting the Time God. Bigg Boss announces that all the boys will be inside the jail and one of their arms will be tied to the jail bar as the girls torture them. The contestant who manages to stay till the end of the task enduring all torture will be the Time God.

Chaahat Pandey gets Vivian Dsena’s coffee maker and tells him that she will break it and place it on the floor. The Madhubala actor says, “Personal saman tod nahi sakti hain. Tera jitna bhi saman hain, sab tod dunga mein.” The actress also holds a wooden roller in hand and asks the actor to quit the task.

Kashish Kapoor is seen waxing Avinash Mishra’s chest, while Chum Darang bangs utensils close to his ear. Mishra screams in pain as the wildcard entrant pulls the wax strips. Eisha Singh also waxes Karan Veer Mehra’s chest and puts ice packs on his head.

Next, Chaahat sits near the pool and threatens that she will throw the coffee machine inside. Vivian says, “Itna yaad rakhna, aaj tu ye karegi, agli bar mein ration ke upar khud ko choose karunga. (Remember this, if you do this today, next time, I will choose myself over the ration).”

For the unversed, Rajat Dalal is the current Time God of the house. Before him, it was Vivian Dsena. Although Karan Veer Mehra was nominated twice, but never made it.

