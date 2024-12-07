Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Farah Khan schools contestants for targeting Karan Veer Mehra; compares him to THIS former winner

It’s the weekend, which means it’s time for the highly anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Host Salman Khan is giving this weekend a miss and director Farah Khan is stepping into his shoes. A recently released promo shows how Farah Khan will school the contestants and she will bring up a much-talked-about topic: Karan Veer Mehra being targeted by the housemates.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo begins with Farah Khan announcing, “Bigg Boss season 18, the Karan Veer Mehra show.” She continues saying, “Sirf Karan ki batein, Karan ki mudde, Karan ki bitching, selective angle aaplog pakadte ho, kisi ka bhi mudda ho wo Karan. (Only talking about Karan, his fights, his bitching, you guys pick up a selective angle; you drag him everywhere.)” This makes Shilpa Shirodkar smile.

Further, Farah Khan, who has appeared on Bigg Boss on several occasions, adds, "Karan, the last I saw one contestant get targeted just like this, that was Sidharth Shukla." Hearing this, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner smiles.

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

Fans of the actor are happy that finally it is being addressed in the house how everyone targets Karan. One user commented, "Karanveer is the most powerful contestant." Another wrote, "Justice has been served. Finally #KaranveerMehra getting his due praises."

For the unversed, Karan Veer Mehra has often been targeted by the housemates and other guests on the show for not standing up for himself. His friendship with Shilpa Shirodkar has been a talking point, as everyone thinks the actress is only pretending to be his friend for her advantage in the game. In the last few weeks, Karan has gotten into arguments with Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Sara Khan, among others. He shares a good bond with Chum Darang.

Advertisement

The Bigg Boss 18 promo is uploaded with the caption, "Farah Khan ne gharwaalon ko dikhaaya aaina, dekhiye apni safaai ke liye kya hai unka kehena. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18 Weekend Ka Vaar, Saturday-Sunday raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Which contestant are Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta supporting in Salman Khan-hosted show?