Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Farah Khan warns Rajat Dalal, ‘Ek aur bar agar physical fight…’; Latter’s attitude shocks filmmaker
Farah Khan will enter the Bigg Boss 18 house tonight for the Weekend Ka Vaar segment. A recent promo shows her giving warning to Rajat Dalal.
Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar will see filmmaker Farah Khan entering the house instead of host Salman Khan. Khan will give contestants a reality check and school them on their recent behavior. The promos show her discussing some very important topics that viewers have been waiting for someone to address for a long time. One of the promos shows her giving a warning to Rajat Dalal.
One promo shows Farah Khan warning Rajat Dalal about his aggressive behavior and tendency to engage in physical altercations with housemates. She tells the social media influencer, “Rajat, tujhe zimmedari nahi di Bigg Boss ne saari ladkiyon ki raksha karne ki. Tu apna sambhal.” (Rajat, Bigg Boss hasn’t assigned you the responsibility of protecting the female contestants. Take care of yourself.)
Dalal immediately replies, “Baat raksha ki hain na, mere gharwalon ne mere ko ye cheez sikhai hain." (It’s about protection; my family has given me that teaching.)
Farah Khan, visibly annoyed, replies, “Dusro ke gharwalon nahi seekhayi unko? Main abhi tereko ek direct warning de rahi hu. Ek aur baar agar physical fight hui toh aap out ho jaoge." (What do you think the other housemates didn’t learn this from their family? I am giving you a direct warning: if you engage in one more physical fight, you will be out). However, Rajat doesn't seem to take this warning seriously as he replies, “Wo dekhi jayegi." (We will see that).
Another promo shows Farah Khan comparing Karan Veer Mehra to Bigg Boss 13 winner, late actor Siddharth Shukla.
