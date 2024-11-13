Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Kashish Kapoor and Chaahat Pandey drool over Karan Veer Mehra's body as he swims; Shilpa Shirodkar says, 'Wow'

Kashish Kapoor's obsession with Avinash Mishra's muscular body, abs, and broad shoulders is quite evident inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. She has even admitted to having a crush on his physique, and the new promo shows her drooling over Karan Veer Mehra's toned physique while he swims in the pool. It wasn't just the Splitsvilla X5 fame who heaped praise on his well-toned body, but Shilpa Shirodkar and Chaahat Pandey also joined her.

The new promo opens up with Karan Veer Mehra and the wild card contestant, Digvijay Rathee, jumping in the pool and swimming together. As they flaunt their body and muscles, Kashish can't help but gush over the Khatron ke Khiladi's body. Seeing them shirtless, Shilpa Shirodkar remarks, "Wow. Baht cool"

Responding to her reaction, Kashish quips, "Shilpa ji ki bhi nazrein ghum gayi (Shilpa ji also turned around to see)." Appreciating Mehra, Kapoor remarks, "Bahut badhiya. Excellent legs." Meanwhile, Chaahat says, "Ekdum sexy hain. Khatarnak wala bhai (He is too sexy, man)."

The promo of the caption reads, "Karan Veer ki body dekh gharwaale ho gaye impress, kya kar paayenge woh apne reactions ko suppress? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #colorstv aur @officialjiocinema par."

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

Earlier, Kashish was seen showering praise on Avinash Mishra's arms and shoulders, and she went ahead and stated that she could not take her eyes off him when he was working out.

After a while, Shilpa told Kashish that she should ask Digvijay and Avinash to exercise in the garden shirtless every day. As the idea sank in, Kashish blushed at the thought and asked the actress to do so. She mentioned if she says so, it will not look nice. However, both exchanged an amused glance with each other.

Talking about Bigg Boss 18, the show premiered in October. So far, Hema Sharma, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, Nyrraa Banerji, and Shehzada Dhami have been evicted from the house. This week, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Tajinder Bagga, and Rajat Dalal have been nominated.

