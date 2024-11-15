Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Kashish Kapoor says 'Ache karm aapko jail leke nahi jaate' after Rajat Dalal questions her loyalty

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, has hooked audiences to it ever since it premiered. Arguments and shocking twists have kept the viewers engaged. Now, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal will be given a special power by Bigg Boss to save a nominated contestant apart from him. As he targets Kashish, she gets offended.

Colors TV dropped a new promo for Bigg Boss Season 18. In this promo, Bigg Boss asks Rajat Dalal to save one contestant from nominations. The nominated contestants are Karan Veer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Chum Darang, Tajinder Bagga and Digvijay Rathee. Bigg Boss tells Rajat to punch the person's picture whom he wants to keep nominated.

Rajat punched Karan Veer Mehra's photo and kept him nominated. Rajat accused Karan Veer of not being vocal about his opinions and adding fuel to the arguments by passing comments. Rajat then took Kashish's name for nominations and accused her of backstabbing.

Rajat Dalal said, "Kashish sits with Shilpa Ji full time but when the task happened, she supported me. If she can't be loyal to a person with whom she sits, she can't be loyal to me as well." Kashish smirked over Rajat's statement.

Watch Rajat Dalal nominating contestants here-

In another promo of Bigg Boss 18, Kashish Kapoor expressed her regret for supporting Rajat while talking to Chaahat Pandey. Kashish looked upset and said, "Iss Rajat ke liye mei itna soch rahi thi? Aastin ka saap toh yeh hai. Ache karam aapko jail leke nahi jaate (I was supporting this Rajat; he is a snake. Good deeds don't take you to jail)."

For the uninformed, in one of the weekend ka vaar, Rajat Dalal admitted being locked up in jail several times due to various reasons. Referring to this, Kashish passed the strong statement.

Kashish Kapoor regrets supporting Rajat Dalal-

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, a task for the new Time God selection happened during which several physical fights occurred amongst various contestants. It was Avinash Mishra vs. Digvijay Rathee and Chum Darang vs. Chaahat Pandey. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18, the new Time God will be selected.

Bigg Boss 18 airs every day on Colors TV.

