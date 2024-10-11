EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nia Sharma breaks silence on not participating in Bigg Boss 18; explains what exactly happened

When Rohit Shetty announced that Nia Sharma would be entering the Bigg Boss 18 house, fans went crazy. However, she confirmed that not being a part of the show disappointed her fans. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about what exactly happened. Nia frankly stated that it was the channel's strategy.

Nia Sharma told Pinkvilla, "It was Colors. I was told at the very last minute. I was supposed to go for Laughter Chefs integration, but a few days after the announcement, Laughter Chefs got canceled. So eventually, when I was supposed to go, and I wasn't supposed to go, the whole thing was to create a buzz, and I think they succeeded very well."

"If it was when planning or anything like that, it's okay to play along. I could not write the next day. People told me so many harsh words even though I apologized humbly. I was not supposed to put up a note. All that was done by the Colors team. It was their strategy, and it was up to them. I am working for them, and if they are doing something in my name, it's completely alright," the Suhaagan Chudail actress added.

Taking the conversation ahead, Nia Sharma also addressed the kind of hype she witnessed after her name was announced for Bigg Boss 18. "I think until somebody does Bigg Boss or a scene on Bigg Boss happens, people don't give a f*ck, she said.

Talking about her admirers, Nia stated that she has given 14 years of her life to the industry and doesn't have fandoms but very permanent fans. She is okay with not being hyped. The actress was overwhelmed by the positivity and hype she saw.

Lastly, the Jamai Raja actress remarked, "I thought I owe them an apology that thank you for the love, but I'm not going. I take it in my stride because it was fun, it was beautiful hype and a review that I saw myself after a very long time. Other than that, it's all about my clothes, it's how I dress up, how naked I am all the time about my cleavage. It's time we moved on from there, and I think after Laughter Chefs quite a lot has changed."

