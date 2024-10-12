Bigg Boss 18, October 11 Written Update: Vivian Dsena slams Chaahat Pandey for throwing food; questions her 'Tu jaha se aati hai vaha aise hi karte hai?'

Bigg Boss 18, October 11 Written Update: Bigg Boss Season 18 episode began with Nyrraa Banerji fighting for milk with Avinash Mishra and Shehzada Dhami. While this argument happened Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh claimed that Nyraa is overacting. The fight for food didn't end there. Vivian Dsena also slammed Chaahat Pandey for throwing fruits at others and disrespecting it.

In a fun moment, Chaahat Pandey was seen throwing a pomegranate at Rajat Dalal, and it hit his chest. She even threw it at Shehzada Dhami, and he got furious. Later, Rajat complained that Chaahat was purposely throwing fruits and questioned whether hitting her with the fruit would be a problem. Rajat continued complaining about how he wasn't hurt, but he was furious as the food was thrown at him.

While he was looking at the camera and complaining about it, Chaahat was seen mimicking him. Shehzada Dhami then showed Chaahat how the fruit got squeezed as she threw it, and then she told him that she will eat that fruit. Shehzada stated how Chaahat would have acted fainting if someone had thrown the fruit at her.

Chaahat said that she would eat that squeezed fruit and wouldn't have any other fruit. Shehzada complained about how Chaahat would have created a scene if she had been hurt with that fruit.

While Shehzada mimicked Chaahat, she sarcastically praised his acting and said, "Agla show tumhare sath (Next show, I will do with you)." Shehzada replied, "Voh professionally hoga, kar lunga (That will be professionalism, I will do it)." However, he continued schooling her for throwing fruits.

While everyone in the house aggressively discussed this incident and pointed out Chaahat's mistake, Vivian Dsena asked Chaahat, "Tu jaha se aati hai vaha aise hi karte hai kya? Khana khane ki jagah fekta hai ek dusre pe? (On your side do they do this? Do they throw food instead of eating them?).

Vivian mentioned that she was teaching him how to respect, and then he firmly declared that food has to be respected by everyone.

Rajat furiously asked Chaahat to admit her mistake, however, she refused. Vivian stated, "Pehli baar aisi heroine dekhi joh heroine aur villain ka role sath mei karti hai (For the first time, I have seen a heroine who is also a villain)." Eisha Singh replied, "Saas ka bhi (Even mother-in-law's role)."

Apart from this incident, in tonight's episode, Bigg Boss called Muskan Bamne into the confession room. While talking to Bigg Boss, Muskan got emotional as she missed her family and expressed her concern saying how she feels lost in the house. She shared that she doesn't have a common topic to discuss with her co-contestants. Meanwhile, Arfeen Khan was called by Bigg Boss to guide Muskan.

On the other hand, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Hema Sharma sat on a hunger strike against Bigg Boss as they wanted bail from the jail. During this, Gunaratna Sadavarte got into a massive argument with Arfeen Khan. While the other housemates were convincing Bagga and Hema to eat food for their well-being, Gunaratna supported their strike claiming it was democracy.

When Arfeen tried to explain to him, the two got into a heated argument. However, Hema ate food after the inmates convinced her. A few minutes after this, Bigg Bos informed Bagga and Sharma to make a decision if they wanted to get bail from the jail. They were asked to sacrifice all ration of the inmates if they wanted to come out. Bagga and Sharma mutually agreed to this and their tenure in the jail ended.

Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar also had a war of words. Rajat claimed that Shilpa didn't give her opinion while Gunaratna and Arfeen's argument and tried to play safe. However, later they discussed this where Shilpa even broke down mentioning how grateful she feels for the opportunity and she has no game plan of playing safe.

Soon after this, Rajat was seen talking to Eisha, Alice and Sara Arfeen Khan. He mentioned how Shilpa is trying to gain sympathy by crying and stating her past struggles. Next day, it was also seen that Karan Veer Mehra does palm reading for Nyraa Banerji and predicts that she will find a life partner soon. Later, the episode ended while the inmates were discussing the leftover potatoes which were not sufficient for everyone.

