Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Dec 11: Rajat Dalal warns housemates, ‘Agar himmat hain bahar jhelne ka…’; Says he will get personal with Chaahat Pandey

In tonight’s (December 12) episode of Bigg Boss 18, a massive fight broke out as contestants lost their calm after the task for Time God was not carried out properly. Everyone held Rajat Dalal responsible as he broke the rule first and pushed the other contenders. As chaos broke out in the house, the social media influencer warned the housemates that they should mess with him only if they are capable to deal with the consequences outside the house.

In the first round of the task, Rajat Dalal pushed the other contenders- Shrutika Arjun, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra. While the entire house called this breaking of rule and wanted to either disquaify Rajat or restart the task, moderator Kashish Kapoor called this fair and disqualified Shrutika as she was the first one to fall on the floor.

After becoming the moderator in the second round, Shrutika disqualified Rajat after Chaahat Pandey interfered and pushed the bowl out of Rajat's hand. Rajat lost his cool when Shrutika disqualified him. To take revenge, he as moderator did the same to Chum to disqualify her. The entire scenarios caused a lot of confusion and chaos inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. As the housemates, including Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, among others accused Rajat of playing unfair, he got furious.

In anger, Chum Darang confronted Rajat and the latter respionded, "Na kisike baap se darta mein... Agar himnat hain bahar jhelne ka toh bolo. (I am not afraid of anyone's father. If you can deal with this outside, then say)." Digvijay hit back at Dalal asking him why he is threatening the housemates that he will deal with them outside the house.

Advertisement

After the task, Rajat told Sara Khan that he will take revenge from Chaahat Pandey for her actions. He said, "Usko uski aukaat na dikhayi na is ghar mein, uska haisiyat kya hain (I will show her where she stands in this house)." Sara asked him that he should not try to get physical and Dalal agreed.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Dec 10: Vivian Dsena calls Chum Darang ‘Karan Veer Mehra’s shadow’; says ‘Aapke individuality…’