Bigg Boss 18, Dec 18 Written Update: Vivian Dsena taunts Digvijay Rathee as they engage in argument; 'Jahan se aaya hai wahan yahi seekha hai?'

In the latest episode (December 18) of Bigg Boss 18, Digvijay Rathee and Vivian Dsena were seen at loggerheads arguing over the former's attempt to snatch fruits from the actor's basket.
In today's (December 18) episode of Bigg Boss 18, the Time God task was the major highlight. Well, there's no doubt that Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee's physical altercation made the house more dramatic. However, another heated argument that added to the chaos was Vivian Dsena and Digvijay's. The latter was trying to snatch the fruits from the actor's basket, and eventually, the two got engaged in a spat.
It all started when Vivian decided to keep the fruits of his basket inside his jacket. So, Digvijay, another contender for the Time God task, tried to take the fruits from Vivian's jacket. As a result, the Splitsvilla X5 fame tried pulling his clothes, leading to a fight. When Rajat tried to stop him, Rathee warned him not to touch him and stay away.
Digvijay and Rajat then charged upon each other and gave warnings. The former shouted at Rajat Dalal, saying, "Yeh karega na bahar bhi khayega mujhse. Darta nahi hu main. Tere social media ki ladayi nahi ladta mein. Kya karega? (If you do this, I will hit you outside. I'm not scared. I don't fight on social media. What will you do?)."
Lastly, when the task was over, and Rajat (being the mediator) announced Shrutika as the winner in the Time God task, Vivian taunted Rathee. The Sirf Tum actor asked Digvijay, "Yahi harkatein aati hai tereko? Yahi sab kar sakta hai. Jahan se aaya hai wahan yahi seekha hai? Yahi sab karta hai tu? (Are these the only things you know? This is all you can do. Is this what you learned from where you came from? Is this all you do?)."
Replying to the same, the former Roadies contestant remarked, "Teri jaisi cheezein nahi seekhi mere ghar pe (I didn't learn things like you at my home)."
For the unversed, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chaahat Pandey, Digvijay Rathee, Rajat Dalal, and Yamini Malhotra are nominated.
