Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Shrutika Arjun claims Karan Veer Mehra never stops Shilpa Shirodkar from insulting her; he retorts, ‘Tere liye nahi khel raha hun’

While Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, and Vivian Dsena have been called out by the housemates for not playing individually, they have stood by each other, calling their friendship genuine. On the other hand, viewers can see a rift between Shrutika Arjun and Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, and Karan Veer Mehra. The latter three often spend their time together, but it seems like Shrutika has no intentions of taking her bond with them to another level.

In the new promo released by the makers, Shrutika is seen clashing with Karan and Chum. She claims that they never stood for her when Shilpa Shirodkar insulted her.

Confronting the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner, Shrutika says, “Jab Shilpa mam taana maarti hai, tu sunta hai na. Support nahi karta hai na. Mai kya pagal hoon kya ki baar baar aake khud insult hoke chali jau (When Shilpa taunts me, you listen, right? You don't support me. Am I crazy to go there to get insulted again and again?)”

Further, Chum Darang is seen talking strongly to Shrutika about her bond with Shilpa Shirodkar. The Badhaai Do actress confronts the former actress, explaining how she was upset after learning about her closeness to Shilpa and not her.

The promo transitions to a scene wherein the former Cooku With Comali contestant talks to Karan in a loud tone. Shrutika tells him, “Mere do dost jab main insult hoti hun toh dekhte hain maza (My two friends find it fun when I get insulted).”

Reacting to her opinions, the Pavitra Rishta actor highlights, “Tere liye nahi khel raha hun. Mai toh jaanta bhi nahi tha 30 din pehle tak. tujhe (I am not playing this game for you).” As the promo clip ends, Shrutika accepts that nobody in the house possesses a loyal personality.

In the recent episode, Shilpa Shirodkar nominated Shrutika and vice versa. The former claimed that the latter lags behind in understanding other people's thought processes.

For the unversed, Shrutika, Shilpa, Chum, and Karan were perceived as another group in the Bigg Boss 18 house after Vivian Dsena and his squad.

