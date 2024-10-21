Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: General election drama unfolds inside the house; who will win, Rajat or Afreen?

With each passing episode, Bigg Boss becomes more interesting, filled with high-voltage drama, fights, and unexpected surprises. Currently, the show is set to stir things up among the contestants as they prepare to select the next Time God in the general elections. Who do you think will win—Rajat or Afreen? Keep reading to find out!

Recently, Bigg Boss shared a promo where contestants have the chance to vote for their next Time God. The promo opens with Bigg Boss's voice saying, “Aj Bigg Boss Ke ghar mein hone jaa rahe hai, Bigg Boss general election, jisme do contestant Afreen or Rajat ek dusre ke khilaaf chunav ladenge” (Today there is a general election in the Bigg Boss house, where two contestants, Afreen and Rajat, will be fighting against each other for the Time God position).

Moving forward, the contestant who was seen voting was Shrutika Arjun, who stated she would vote for contestant number 2 because she believed he would be neutral and not take sides. The other contestant who entered the room to vote was Tajinder Bagga. During the voting process, Tajinder remarked, “Mujhe laga Afreen bhai jo the unke decision kabhi hypocrisy wale the, aur jis tarike se Time God ke naate unko faisle lene chahiye the woh lene mein naa kaam sabit hue” (I feel that Afreen’s decisions were hypocritical, and as a Time God, he was not able to make the right decisions).

In the promo, Eisha expressed her support for Rajat, stating, “Rajat bhai bohot clear hai, biased nahi hai, unke stand jo hote hai woh bohot cut-to-cut hote hai, bohot muh par hote hai” (Rajat is very clear; he is not biased at all. His statements are straightforward and speak openly). Following this, Chum cast her vote, saying, “Pehle tak mein sochti thi ke jaise number 1 Rajat ko du, but jo thoda impulsive lage” (Initially, I thought I would vote for Rajat, who seems a bit impulsive).

On the other hand, Chahat remarked, “Time God hoke aap galti kar rahe ho, ghar ke mukhiya ho kar ap galti kar rahe ho” (As Time God, you are making mistakes; as the head of the house, you are making mistakes). She added that she expected Rajat to recognize his wrongdoings and correct them. Vivian was also seen supporting Rajat, expressing his interest in seeing how he will bring change to the house.

The promo concluded with Bigg Boss announcing, “Voting ki prakriya puri ho chuki hai, aur voting ka result bhi aagya” (The voting process is now complete, and the results are out). It will be interesting to see which of the two strong contestants will rule the house for the upcoming week.

